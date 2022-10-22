Dhanteras 2022: Also known as ‘Dhantrayodashi’ or ‘Dhanwantri Trayodashi’, the auspicious day is celebrated as a prologue to Diwali. The festival holds great significance for Hindus in India and is observed two days before the grand Diwali festival. It marks the beginning of five-day-long festivity. Goddess Laxmi is worshipped on Diwali day with the hope of bringing prosperity, wealth and good fortune. On Dhanteras, people buy articles made of Gold or Silver, new utensils, broom, electronic items as a sign of good luck. Did you know the story behind buying these items especially on Dhanteras? Did you know that Dhanteras is also called ‘Yamadeepdaan’? Here’s Why:Also Read - Diwali 2022: Quick And Easy Sweets Recipes to Delight Your Taste Buds

DHANTERAS AS YAMADEEPDAAN

This is the legend of King Hima and Yamraj. Long ago, there was a king called Hima who had a son. It was predicted that on his 16th birthday, the son will die of a snakebite. Once Hima’s daughter-in-law came to know about this prediction, she quite brilliantly hatched a plan to evade this crisis. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash: Suhana, Nysa And Other Celebs Who Graced Their Presence Last Night

WHAT DID KING HIMA’S DAUGHTER-IN-LAW DO ?

The son of King Hima was doomed to die on the fourth day of his marriage by snakebite. Having known this, his wife devised a plan to save her husband. On the fourth day of their marriage, which was also her husband’s 16th birthday, she laid out all the ornaments of gold and silver coins she had in a big heap at the entrance of their house. She also lighted lamps all over the place. She went on telling stories and singing songs throughout the night. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: When To Celebrate Dhanteras And Buy Gold

When Yamraj, the God of death arrived to take Hima’s son in the guise of a serpent, the dazzle of those brilliant lights made his eyes blind and he could not enter the prince’s chamber. He kept on waiting for the dazzle and shine to diminish so that he could take Hima’s son but the wife kept the lights on all night. Yamaraj kept waiting and by the time next morning arrived, he was too tired. He spared the prince’s life. Since then this day came to be known as the day of “Yamadeepdaan”. People buy itmes of jewellery, Gold and Silver coins. It has also become a tradition to light a diya on dhanteras and to keep it burning throughout the night in reverential adoration of Lord Yama, the God of death.

LEGEND OF DHANVANTARI

The Hindu mythology also holds the wonderful legend of Samudramanthan (Sea Churning), which is at the heart of Dhanteras celebrations. According to this story, when the gods and demons churned the ocean for Amrut or nectar, Dhanavantri, the physician of the gods and an incarnation of Vishnu emerged carrying a jar of the elixir (Amrit). The ancient practise of Ayurveda is also attributed to lord Dhanvantari and Dhanteras day is celebrated as ‘National Ayurveda Day’.