Dhanteras 2022: Diwali is considered to be the biggest festival in India. Diwali aka Deepawali is a five-day celebration that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras will be celebrated this year on October 22, Saturday. Gold is the most sought-after metal which is purchased on Dhanteras.
On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Dhan Kuber are worshipped. This brings wealth to the house. The day is related to wealth and prosperity.
However, before buying this expensive metal we need to be very careful to avoid any kind of fraud or cheating.
5 Things To Do While Buying Gold
- Buy only hallmarked jewellery: It is very important that you buy only hallmarked jewellery to ensure quality. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark ensures the purity of gold. A piece of hallmarked jewellery will ensure the purity of the metal.
- Ask for discounts on making charges: The shops charge making charges for the labour spent on the making of the jewellery. Jewellery made by machine will have cheaper making charges than hand-made ones. Remember to check offers at the jewellery store and request a reduction in the making charges.
- Check the price of the gold: Before buying always check the price of the metal in your city and compare it with other sources.
- Check the weight: Gold is mostly sold by weight. Stones like diamonds, rubies, and emeralds make them weigh heavier. The exact weight of the gold should not be confused with that of the whole piece of jewellery.
- Ask for an invoice: An invoice is a must while purchasing gold metals. It is also useful when the buyers want to sell the metal in future. It is helpful if a dispute arises in the near future. You should also maintain it for your own record.