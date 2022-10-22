Diwali, the festival of lights, also known as Deepavali is on October 24, as the excitement of Indians can be seen at crowded marketplaces. It is mainly associated with Goddess Laxmi, associated with wealth and prosperity. Her idol is placed alongside Lord Ganesha during Ganesha-Laxmi Puja (prayer) for well-being of family, health and protection against negativity and evil forces. Since, Lord Ganesha symbolizes knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, hence, devotees pray to both Ganesha-Laxmi during Diwali. As a five-day sacred celebration, Diwali starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22, Saturday as it is considered a propitious day to buy new metal items, especially gold and silver.Also Read - Firecrackers Allowed In Delhi Metro? DMRC Adds 'Daler Mehndi' Twist To Answer Query | WATCH

DHANTERAS IS SYMBOLIZES THE WORSHIP OF GODDESS LAXMI, LORD DHANVANTARI AND DHAN KUBER

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. On this auspicious day, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Dhan Kuber are worshipped. As per religious beliefs, praying to the deities with full devotion on Dhanteras fulfills all kinds of materialistic happiness and desires. Whether it is about seeking protection and well-being of one's family, getting a new job or starting a business, or praying for a newborn. Dhanteras is deep rooted in faith and belief systems connected to ancient Indian tradition and rituals. According to sacred texts, Lord Dhanvantari appeared on this day with a jar of nectar in his hands at the time of churning of the ocean between Devas and Asuras, hence, on this day the god of Ayurveda is worshipped for the betterment of mankind and get rid of ailments and sufferings. India.com has curated a list of items to purchase and items not to purchase on Dhanteras.

What to Purchase on Dhanteras 2022

Coriander, new clothes and medicines should be purchased on Dhanteras. Earthen clay lamps should be purchased and lit-up during Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations. It attracts positivity and eliminates your house with divine energy. Utensils: Utensils are seen as a symbol of prosperity, Dhanteras is an excellent time to restock your utensil rack. Electronic items: Dhanteras is the ideal time to upgrade your phone, television, or other electronic appliances if you’ve been considering it. Gold and silver coins: The ‘dhan’ and the goddess Lakshmi, who is symbolised by a one-rupee coin, are both worshipped on this day throughout the nation. Gold and silver jwellery: Jewellery investment is always a wise choice, Gold is a symbol of prosperity and wealth. Idols of gods and goddesses: Adding new god and goddess idols to one’s puja area is beneficial during Dhanteras. Broom: Apart from gold and silver jewellery and utensils, brooms purchased on the occasion of Dhanteras is considered auspicious

Here’s What You Should Avoid on Dhanteras 2022

The broom purchased during Dhanteras should be treated with utmost care. One should avoid stepping on it even by mistake, else Goddess Laxmi gets offended. Never buy a single broom on Dhanteras, rather purchase them in a pair of three or four. Buying three brooms on this auspicious day brings good fortune. Always tie a white thread to the new broom purchased on Dhanteras. This will make Goddess Laxmi stay at your house. also never bring a new broom to an empty house. Always tie a black thread to the old broom and hide it from everyone in order to avoid negative energy from entering your house. Never keep the old broom below your bed or in the kitchen. You should avoid taking gifts Don’t lend money on Dhanteras, do not lend money to anyone. Do not buy items made of glass, aluminum and iron. While glass items have negative planetary impact of Rahu, buying iron on Dhanteras is considered unlucky. Buying sharp objects like scissors, knives, and pins is believed to bring bad luck to the family. is believed to bring bad luck to the family. One shouldn’t buy anything in black as they associate it with bad luck.

DHANTERAS IS ALSO OBSERVED AS NATIONAL AYURVEDA DAY

The Indian ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, announced its decision to observe Dhanteras, as the "National Ayurveda Day", which was first observed on 28 October 2016. Diwali is symbolic of "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." On this day, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana and completing his fourteen-year exile.

In Jainism, Dhanteras is celebrated as Dhanyateras, meaning auspicious day of thirteenth. As per the beliefs, on this day Lord Mahavira was in the state of renunciation and meditating before Moksha which made this day auspicious or Dhanya.

