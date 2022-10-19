Diwali, the festival of lights, is on October 24 and people can be seen all excited at the marketplaces. Diwali aka Deepawali is a five-day celebration that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras will be celebrated this year on October 22, Saturday. The festival is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver. Dhanteras is one of the important Hindu festivals where the devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Where to Keep Goddess Lakshmi Idol Before Puja to Avoid Bad Luck?

On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Dhan Kuber are worshipped. This brings wealth to the house. The day is related to wealth and prosperity. According to mythology, Lord Dhanvantari appeared on this day with a jar of nectar in his hands at the time of churning of the ocean between Devas and Asuras, hence, on this day the god of Ayurveda is worshipped for the betterment of mankind and get rid of ailments and sufferings. India.com has curated a list of items to purchase and items not to purchase on Dhanteras. Also Read - Diwali Cheer! This State to Credit Employees’ Salary by October 22. Deets Here

What to Purchase on Dhanteras 2022

Utensils: Utensils are seen as a symbol of prosperity, Dhanteras is an excellent time to restock your utensil rack. Electronic items: Dhanteras is the ideal time to upgrade your phone, television, or other electronic appliances if you’ve been considering it. Gold and silver coins: The ‘dhan’ and the goddess Lakshmi, who is symbolised by a one-rupee coin, are both worshipped on this day throughout the nation. Gold and silver jwellery: Jewellery investment is always a wise choice, Gold is a symbol of prosperity and wealth. Idols of gods and goddesses: Adding new god and goddess idols to one’s puja area is beneficial during Dhanteras. Broom: Apart from gold and silver jewellery and utensils, brooms purchased on the occasion of Dhanteras is considered auspicious

Here’s What You Should Avoid on Dhanteras 2022