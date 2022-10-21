Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras, known as Dhanatrayodashi as people worship Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi, marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities for Diwali. ‘Dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle and it is considered auspicious to invest in gold and silver, in the form of jewellery and utensils on this day.Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: Planning To Buy Gold? Remember THESE 5 Things

Almost all of us follow the tradition of buying these things, be it a precious metal like gold, silver, or any utensil and a broom. But do you know that there are certain items you can buy based on your zodiac sign?

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN BUY ACCORDING TO YOUR ZODIAC SIGN ON DHANTERAS 2022

Aries

People under this sign should avoid buying items such as chemicals, iron or leather. They should instead buy diamond jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils.

Taurus

This sign should avoid buying leather, oil, wood and vehicles. They can buy diamonds, gold, silver, bronze and utensils. These people can also go ahead with buying sandalwood and saffron to invite good luck.

Gemini

It is best time for Gemini to purchase Pukhraj, gold and silver, and buy property like a house or land and furniture.

Cancer

Cancerians should avoid investing in gold and in the share market at this moment. They should also give away with purchasing items in their name, rather they should do it in their family’s name. However, if you want to buy your children anything new, now is a good time.

Leo

The Lion can buy vehicles, utensils made of wood, electronics, real estate, and gold, silver and bronze. But they should avoid buying items made of cement, iron, or any items containing these materials.

Virgo

People under this zodiac sign must avoid wearing new white clothes and should not buy gold, silver, or diamonds. They can however buy land, gadgets and electronic items.

Libra

Librans must wait before they invest large amounts of money or buy gold or diamonds right now. If you want to purchase an item, buy it in the name of another family member who is not a fellow Libran.

Scorpio

Scorpions should not invest in large property shares or make any major monetary exchanges during this time. They can buy gold, silver, pottery, clothes, and goods made from iron. Also be very careful while buying branded items.

Sagittarius

This festival, Sagittarians can purchase land, precious metals, stones, and diamonds. Any purchase you make is auspicious for you.

Capricorn

You can benefit from buying anything during this festival – land, metals, utensils, clothes. Even ancestral commodities are auspicious for you.

Aquarius

For people born under the Aquarius sign, you can buy books, electronic items, home decor, and furniture. This is also a good time to invest but avoid any fixed assets.

Pisces

Pisceans can buy gold, silver, precious stones and metal items. They should buy any items they want except for share investment. This is a bad omen.