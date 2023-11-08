Home

It is an auspicious tradition to buy gold, silver and other valuable items on Dhanteras. However, there are some things that one's shouldn't purchase. It is believed that buying such things on this day can bring negative energy and luck.

Dhanteras celebrated on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik, is a significant Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the Diwali celebrations. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on November 10, 2023. It is a time when people traditionally buy precious items such as gold, silver, and other valuables, with the belief that it brings prosperity and good luck to their homes. However, just as there are items that are considered auspicious to buy on Dhanteras, there are things that are best avoided. Here are 7 things you should not buy on Dhanteras 2023.

Kitchen Utensils: It is a common tradition to purchase kitchen utensils and appliances on Dhanteras, but it is advisable not to do so in 2023. This is because it is believed that buying such items can invite negative energies into your home. Instead, choose another day for your kitchen shopping. Leather Items: Leather products, such as shoes, bags and belts, should be avoided on Dhanteras. Leather is derived from animal hide, and it is considered inauspicious to bring items associated with death or animal suffering into your home on this day. Black Coloured Items: Black is often associated with negative energies and is considered inauspicious on Dhanteras. Avoid buying black-coloured clothing, accessories, or any other items that are predominantly black. Opt for brighter and more vibrant colours instead. Sharp Objects: Sharp objects like knives, scissors, or other cutting tools are not recommended to be brought on Dhanteras. These items can symbolise cutting or severing, which is not in alignment with the spirit of the festival that signifies wealth and prosperity. Empty Containers: While buying containers for storing food or other items is common during the festival, it is advisable not to purchase empty containers on Dhanteras. Empty containers may symbolise an absence of wealth or abundance. Instead, fill them with something, even if it’s just a few grains or lentils. Negative or Unwanted Items: Dhanteras is a time to attract positivity and prosperity into your life. Avoid buying items that have a negative or depressing connotation, such as used items associated with a sad event or anything that you genuinely don’t want or need.

