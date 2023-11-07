Home

Dhanteras Puja 2023: Dos And Don'ts to Follow While Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi

Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 10, 2023, marking the beginning of the 5-day Diwali festival. On Dhanteras Puja, Lakshmi – the Goddess of wealth, is worshipped to provide prosperity and well-being. It is also the day for celebrating wealth, as the word ‘Dhan’ literally means wealth, and ‘Tera’ comes from the date 13th. The auspicious day falls in the month of Kartik on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight.

Goddess Lakshmi is linked to a different Dhanteras mythology. Hindu mythology describes Goddess Lakshmi as emerging from Samudra Manthan while seated on a lotus and holding a vessel filled with gold, which stands for fortune, success, happiness, and wealth. Devotees decorate their front doors with lovely rangolis and light diyas inside their homes to greet Goddess Lakshmi and ask for her blessings. In the evening, earthen lamps are lit at the entrance and the entire household to dispel the evil spirits. We spoke with astrologer, Prerna Malhotra from All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu (founded by Chairman Gurudev Shrie Kashyap), to learn about the do’s and don’t to follow on this auspicious day.

DOS

Lakshmi puja must be performed on the day of Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal which means the two hours duration that immediately follows the sunset. Performing Lakshmi puja during this time can bring prosperity and good luck into the household.

People should clean their house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi .

Light your homes with diyas and candles. Decorate it with rangolis.

Buying gold, silver coins and idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha is considered auspicious.

Donating medicines or eye drops to the needy is considered auspicious as the day is dedicated to the God of Ayurveda.

A great day to start a business venture or a shop. Write ‘Shubh Labh’ on a piece of white paper and keep it near the Laxmi Idol for good luck.

Buying salt on this day is considered lucky. For Diwali, use this salt for preparing meals. Use a small amount of this salt when cleaning the house on Diwali day to drive out all the bad energies.

DONT’S

On the day of Dhantrayodashi, abstain from consuming liquor and non-vegetarian foods.

Never inflict any kind of trouble on anybody during the course of the Diwali festival and especially on the day of Dhantrayodashi.

Do not make any bill payments on Dhanteras.

Avoid activities like paying back loans on this day or borrowing money from others.

Avoid purchasing black-coloured things on Dhanteras. Instead go for gold, orange, yellow, red etc.

Don’t Purchase electric appliances and cars

It is preferable to make any pending payments before Dhanteras

