India is celebrating Diwali with all pomp and show. The houses are lit up, temples are decorated and gifts are being exchanged as the country celebrates its biggest festival. No festival is completed without singing or listening to special songs. Songs – whether cultural, folk, or modern – constitute great part of festivities. A colourful and distinct country like India has got songs as an important part of every region. For Diwali too, several songs, popularly known as bhajans or religious hymns are recited as part of the festivities or while worshipping the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati.
Here follow a few Bollywood songs that can add more glam to your Diwali festivities, followed by a few traditional songs or Diwali bhajans that can be sung during the Puja. Check out the list:
Happy Diwali – Home Delivery- Aapko…Ghar Tak (2005)
Actors: Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhry, and Boman Irani
Singers: Vaishali, Surthi, Divya, Suraj, Sunidhi Chauhan
Music Composer: Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani
Lyricist: Vishal Dadlani
Ayi Hai Diwali – Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001)
Actors: Tabu, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Ketki Dave, Isha Kopikkar
Singers: Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Ketki Dave, Shaan, Sneha Pant
Music Composer: Himesh Reshammiya
Lyricist: Sudhakar Sharma
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji
Singers: Lata Mangeshkar
Music Composer: Jatin – Lalit
Lyricist: Sameer Anjaan
Deep Diwali Ke – Jugnu (1973)
Actors: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mehmood, Pran , Jayshree T, Lalita Pawar
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Sushma Shrestha
Music Composer: SD Burman
Lyricist: Anand Bakshi
Shri Lakshmi Amritwani by Kavita Paudwal
Mahalakshmi Ashtakam by Anuradha Paudwal
Maata Lakshmi Aarti
Kuber Ashtalakshmi Dhanprapti Mantra
Shri Siddhivinayaka Mantra and Aarti by Amitabh Bachchan
Happy Diwali!