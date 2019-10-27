India is celebrating Diwali with all pomp and show. The houses are lit up, temples are decorated and gifts are being exchanged as the country celebrates its biggest festival. No festival is completed without singing or listening to special songs. Songs – whether cultural, folk, or modern – constitute great part of festivities. A colourful and distinct country like India has got songs as an important part of every region. For Diwali too, several songs, popularly known as bhajans or religious hymns are recited as part of the festivities or while worshipping the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati.

Here follow a few Bollywood songs that can add more glam to your Diwali festivities, followed by a few traditional songs or Diwali bhajans that can be sung during the Puja. Check out the list:

Happy Diwali – Home Delivery- Aapko…Ghar Tak (2005)

Actors: Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhry, and Boman Irani

Singers: Vaishali, Surthi, Divya, Suraj, Sunidhi Chauhan

Music Composer: Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani

Lyricist: Vishal Dadlani

Ayi Hai Diwali – Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001)

Actors: Tabu, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Ketki Dave, Isha Kopikkar

Singers: Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Ketki Dave, Shaan, Sneha Pant

Music Composer: Himesh Reshammiya

Lyricist: Sudhakar Sharma

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji

Singers: Lata Mangeshkar

Music Composer: Jatin – Lalit

Lyricist: Sameer Anjaan

Deep Diwali Ke – Jugnu (1973)

Actors: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mehmood, Pran , Jayshree T, Lalita Pawar

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Sushma Shrestha

Music Composer: SD Burman

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

Shri Lakshmi Amritwani by Kavita Paudwal

Mahalakshmi Ashtakam by Anuradha Paudwal

Maata Lakshmi Aarti

Kuber Ashtalakshmi Dhanprapti Mantra

Shri Siddhivinayaka Mantra and Aarti by Amitabh Bachchan

Happy Diwali!