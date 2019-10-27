Diwali or Deepawali is the biggest festival celebrated by Hindus all over the world. Also known as the festival of lights, it’s celebrated by lighting diyas, decorating the house with lights and flowers, and exchanging pleasantries with friends and relatives. Rangoli is made on the main door of the house to welcome wealth and prosperity. Diwali is about sharing happiness and cherish family time. The significance of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is big.

Apart from bringing happiness and peace in relationships, the festival is also believed to bring wealth and prosperity in life. To seek the same, Lakshmi Puja is done on Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi, who’s considered the deity of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped by Hindu families on the big day of Diwali.

As per the legend, Lord Rama – the king of Ayodhya returned after an exile of 14 years and people welcomed their beloved king by lighting diyas. The day, since then, was celebrated as the festival of lights. Diwali happens to fall on the darkest day as per the Hindu calendar – Amavasya.

Along with Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and the God having the maximum wealth as per the Hindu religion – Kuber, are also worshipped on the day of Diwali. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 27, Sunday.

Here’s how you can celebrate Diwali with Mahurat and scheduled timings of the Lakshmi Puja: