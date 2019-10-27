Diwali or Deepawali is the biggest festival celebrated by Hindus all over the world. Also known as the festival of lights, it’s celebrated by lighting diyas, decorating the house with lights and flowers, and exchanging pleasantries with friends and relatives. Rangoli is made on the main door of the house to welcome wealth and prosperity. Diwali is about sharing happiness and cherish family time. The significance of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali is big.
Apart from bringing happiness and peace in relationships, the festival is also believed to bring wealth and prosperity in life. To seek the same, Lakshmi Puja is done on Diwali. Goddess Lakshmi, who’s considered the deity of wealth and prosperity, is worshipped by Hindu families on the big day of Diwali.
As per the legend, Lord Rama – the king of Ayodhya returned after an exile of 14 years and people welcomed their beloved king by lighting diyas. The day, since then, was celebrated as the festival of lights. Diwali happens to fall on the darkest day as per the Hindu calendar – Amavasya.
Along with Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and the God having the maximum wealth as per the Hindu religion – Kuber, are also worshipped on the day of Diwali. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on October 27, Sunday.
Here’s how you can celebrate Diwali with Mahurat and scheduled timings of the Lakshmi Puja:
Diwali Lagna Puja: Sunday, October 27, 2019
Pradosh Kaal – 05:52 pm to 08:24 pm
Vrishabha Kaal – 06:57 pm to 08:55 pm
Vrishabha Lagna Muhurat (evening) – 07:15 pm to 09:15 pm
Duration – 2 hours 00 minutes
Kumbha Lagna Muhurat (afternoon) – 02:21 pm to 03:57 pm
Duration – 1 hour 37 minutes
Simha Lagna Muhurat (midnight) – 01:41 am to 03:49 am, October 28, 2019
Duration – 2 hours 8 minutes
Amavasya Tithi begins – 12:23 pm on October 27, 2019
Amavasya Tithi ends – 09:08 am on October 28, 2019
Puja Vidhi:
The new idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati – the deity of knowledge, are kept inside the temple or the place of worship in a house. They are anointed with tilak and flowers. A big diya, filled with Desi Ghee is lit up in front of the idols, along with several other small diyas filled with either oil or ghee. Lakshmi arti is sung by the members of the family and sweets are offered to God. Prayers are chanted to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati. The sweets offered to God are then shared among each other as Prasad. The entire house is decorated with candles and diyas. The family then exchange the festive greetings.
Diwali Puja Mantra:
Mantra 1 – to welcome Lord Ganesha in the house
Om Shreem Gam Saumyaya Ganpataye Vara Varada |
Sarvajanam Me Vashamanaya Svaha॥
Mantra 2 – to welcome Goddess Lakshami the house
Dantabhaye Chakravarau Dadhanam, Karagragam Swarnghatam Trinetram।
Dhritabjayalingitamabdhi Putrya-Lakshmi Ganesham Kanakabhamide॥
Mantra 3 – to seek blessings from God
Om Ganesha Rinam Chhindhi Varenyam Hum Namah Phat॥