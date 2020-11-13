Diwali is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Hindus all around the world. On the auspicious occasion, apart from lighting diyas, lamps, and making rangolis, we offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi who is knwon to bring wealth and prosperity to your house. Performing Laxmi Puja on Diwali brings good fortune, says legends. Also Read - Diwali 2020 Decoration Ideas: Creative Ways to Make Your Home Look Bright And Beautiful This Diwali

Laxmi Puja Muhurat 2020

Laxmi Puja should be done only on Shubh Muhurat. According to drikpanchang.com, the auspicious time to perform Lakshmi Puja on November 14 is between 05:07 PM to 07:07 PM. Pradosh Kaal will begin at 05:06 PM and will end at 07:40 PM. Vrishabha Kaal will begin at 05:07 PM and will end at 07:07 PM. Also Read - Diwali 2020: 5 Healthy And Tasty Substitutes to Diwali Sweets

Amavasya Tithi Begins at 02:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020.

Amavasya Tithi Ends at 10:36 AM on Nov 15, 2020. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2020: Best Quotes, Status, Greetings, Gifs to Wish Your Loved Ones This Deepavali

City-Wise Laxmi Puja Timings

05:58 PM to 07:59 PM – Pune

05:28 PM to 07:24 PM – New Delhi

05:41 PM to 07:43 PM – Chennai

05:37 PM to 07:33 PM – Jaipur

05:42 PM to 07:42 PM – Hyderabad

05:29 PM to 07:25 PM – Gurgaon

05:26 PM to 07:21 PM – Chandigarh

04:54 PM to 06:52 PM – Kolkata

06:01 PM to 08:01 PM – Mumbai

05:52 PM to 07:54 PM – Bengaluru

05:57 PM to 07:55 PM – Ahmedabad

05:28 PM to 07:23 PM – Noida

Laxmi Puja Vidhi

To know the detailed Laxmi Puja Vidhi, you can visit: https://www.drikpanchang.com/festivals/lakshmipuja/info/lakshmi-puja-vidhi.html

Why do we Celebrate Diwali

Diwali marks the celebration of Lord Rama’s arrival to Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 long years. In some parts of the country, it is believed that Diwali marks the celebration of Goddess Laxmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Few legends say, Goddess Laxmi was born on the full moon day of Kartik and that is why we celebrate the day.

Diwali has a great significance as the day marks the victory of light over dark, and good over evil. We celebrate the knowledge and goodness of people. As the day approaches, we clean our houses and decorate them to let go of all the unnecessary items and worries. Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.