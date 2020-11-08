Diwali or Deepawali is a much-awaited Hindu festival that is celebrated with pomp and show by Indians around the world. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month. On this auspicious day, people lit up lamps and Diyas, worship various Gods and Goddess, wear new clothes, and have sweets. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Confirms no Diwali Party Due to Death in Family, Says 'Parties Are a Distant Dream'

Diwali 2020: History And Significance

Diwali marks the celebration of Lord Rama's arrival to Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 long years. In some parts of the country, it is believed that Diwali marks the celebration of Goddess Laxmi's wedding with Lord Vishnu. Few legends say, Goddess Laxmi was born on the full moon day of Kartik and that is why we celebrate the day.

Diwali has a great significance as the day marks the victory of light over dark, and good over evil. We celebrate the knowledge and goodness of people. As the day approaches, we clean our houses and decorate them to let go of all the unnecessary items and worries. Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.

Diwali 2020: Laxmi Puja Timings

This year, Diwali will be observed on November 14, a day after Dhanteras which is on November 13. On the day of Diwali, people offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi who is known to be the Goddess of Wealth. Here are the Lami Puja Timings for different cities according to drikpanchang.com.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat – 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM (In New Delhi, India)

Duration – 01 Hour 56 Mins

Pradosh Kaal – 05:28 PM to 08:07 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 02:17 PM on Nov 14, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 10:36 AM on Nov 15, 2020

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Other Cities

05:58 PM to 07:59 PM – Pune

05:41 PM to 07:43 PM – Chennai

05:37 PM to 07:33 PM – Jaipur

05:42 PM to 07:42 PM – Hyderabad

05:29 PM to 07:25 PM – Gurgaon

05:26 PM to 07:21 PM – Chandigarh

04:54 PM to 06:52 PM – Kolkata

06:01 PM to 08:01 PM – Mumbai

05:52 PM to 07:54 PM – Bengaluru

05:57 PM to 07:55 PM – Ahmedabad

05:28 PM to 07:23 PM – Noida