Diwali is all about cleaning and decorating your house. You jazz-up your home during the festivities to change its ambiance and make it look more enticing and welcoming. A few days before Diwali, everyone starts to clean every corner of their homes to give it a fresh look. On the day of the festival of lights, you put up candles, flowers and, diyas to make your home look fancy and vibrant. This Diwali, if you wish to give a unique and personal touch to your home décor without spending too much, here is how you can do that.

Make Thread Lanterns

To make thread lanterns, you need Fevicol, balloons, cotton yarn, and a bowl. To begin, add some water and glue to the bowl. Mix them well. Now, put the yarn in it and keep aside for some time. Take a full-blown balloon and wind the yarn around it randomly and tightly. Once you get the desired pattern, leave the glue to dry. Then, burst the balloon and pull it out. Now, insert lights in it and hang the thread lanterns somewhere.

Be Creative With Candles

Don’t worry, we won’t ask you to just light and place candles all-around your house. Instead, we are going to tell you the creative ways of using candles to make your home look aesthetic. You can take some waste cans and wrap them with colourful papers. Now, put candles in them and place the can candles in your house, garden, and exterior of the wall. You can also hang candle holders in your garden to give the illusion of hanging lights.

Flower Decoration

There are various ways of using flowers to decorate your house on Diwali. You can make garlands of flowers and decorate your stair railing with them. You can also hang them at the entrance of your house. To add some more beauty, attach string lights with the garlands. To decorate the interior of your house with flowers, you can put rose petals and put them in a glass bowl filled with water.