Diwali 2020: The festival of lights, diyas, and lamps- Diwali is here! Amid the ongoing pandemic devotees across different states and regions celebrate the festival with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. This year devotees offered prayers at Ayodhya, Delhi, and Amritsar on Diwali. Also Read - Children’s Day 2020: Know Why Do We Celebrate Children’s Day, History and Significance Of This Day
In Ayodhya, Deepotsav celebrations took place on Friday in presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This morning, devotees were seen offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on Diwali. ‘Deepotsav’ is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Also Read - Delhi-NCR May Breathe Cleaner Air This Diwali, Here's Why
Over 6 lakh earthen lamps were lit on Diwali 2020 in Ayodhya and approximately 10000 volunteers worked endlessly. They are decorating a total of 24 ghats in Ayodhya. Also Read - Ayodhya Lights up on Deepotsav With Over Six Lakh Diyas on Saryu Banks, Sets Another Guinnesss Record
As part of the Deepotsav celebrations, a laser and sound show was also held on the banks of the Saryu river.
In Punjab, devotees took a holy dip in ‘Sarovar’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers, on Bandi Chhor Divas today.
In Delhi, devotees gathered at Jhandewalan Temple and Sai Baba temple to offer prayers on Diwali today.
Here’s wishing you a Happy and safe Diwali!