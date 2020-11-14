Diwali 2020: The festival of lights, diyas, and lamps- Diwali is here! Amid the ongoing pandemic devotees across different states and regions celebrate the festival with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. This year devotees offered prayers at Ayodhya, Delhi, and Amritsar on Diwali. Also Read - Children’s Day 2020: Know Why Do We Celebrate Children’s Day, History and Significance Of This Day

In Ayodhya, Deepotsav celebrations took place on Friday in presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This morning, devotees were seen offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on Diwali. ‘Deepotsav’ is being celebrated in Ayodhya. Also Read - Delhi-NCR May Breathe Cleaner Air This Diwali, Here's Why

Over 6 lakh earthen lamps were lit on Diwali 2020 in Ayodhya and approximately 10000 volunteers worked endlessly. They are decorating a total of 24 ghats in Ayodhya. Also Read - Ayodhya Lights up on Deepotsav With Over Six Lakh Diyas on Saryu Banks, Sets Another Guinnesss Record

As part of the Deepotsav celebrations, a laser and sound show was also held on the banks of the Saryu river.

See Post:

Devotees offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on #Diwali. ‘Deepotsav’ is being celebrated in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/L4fjpo7Vsu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2020

In Punjab, devotees took a holy dip in ‘Sarovar’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers, on Bandi Chhor Divas today.

See the Post:

Punjab: Devotees take holy dip in ‘Sarovar’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offer prayers, on #BandiChhorDivas today. pic.twitter.com/xb8mr0QXtb — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

In Delhi, devotees gathered at Jhandewalan Temple and Sai Baba temple to offer prayers on Diwali today.

See Post:

Delhi: Devotees gather at Jhandewalan Temple to offer prayers on #Diwali today. pic.twitter.com/omBDHgUnj3 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Sai Baba Mandir in Lodhi Road on #Diwali today. pic.twitter.com/QRLLoGRA1w — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Here’s wishing you a Happy and safe Diwali!