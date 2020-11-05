Diwali 2020: The festival of light, Diwali is around the corner. Diwali is celebrated with Diyas, rangoli’s, lights, and with a lot of enthusiasm and joy. On Diwali, it is believed that Lord Ram returned to his home Ayodhya after defeating Lanka King Ravana. Lord Ram came back home after 14 years of Vanvaas and people welcomed him by lighting Diyas and lamps. However, this year Chhoti Diwali is falling on the same day as Badi Diwali i.e. on November 14. That means one less holiday this year. Also Read - Air Pollution: Ahead of Diwali, These States Ban Use And Sale of Fireworks | Complete List Here

Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali is usually celebrated a day before Diwali, but this year, it will be a different scenario as it is falling on the same day as Diwali. The auspicious time of Abhyanga Snan on Choti Diwali (Diwali bathing ritual) will be from 5.23 am to 6.43 am. Also Read - Rafale Sky Shots & Modi Bomb: Firecrackers Named After PM Modi, Rafale Hit Markets in Gujarat's Rajkot

Diwali and other festivities this year got delayed by a month due to malmas. And this is the reason that Amavasya will fall on two days this year. This has put many people in a dilemma that when is Diwali. Check out the muhurat and auspicious time for the Lakshmi puja in 2020. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook Status to Share With Your Loved Ones This Karwa Chauth

-Lakshmi Puja on Saturday, November 14

-Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 4.35 pm to 6.31 pm

-Pradosh Kaal: 4.34 pm to 7.11 pm (most auspicious time for puja)

-Vrishabha Kaal: 4.35 pm to 6.31 pm

-Amavasya Tithi begins at 2.17 pm on November 14

-Amavasya Tithi ends at 10.36 am on November 15

Also, check out the city-wise auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja

New Delhi – 5.28 pm to 7.24 pm

Gurgaon – 5.29 pm to 7.25 pm

Noida- 05.28pm to 07.23pm

Jaipur – 5.37 pm to 07.33 pm

Chandigarh – 5.26 pm to 7.21 pm

Ahmedabad – 5.57 pm to 7.55 pm

Kolkata – 4.54 pm to 6.52 pm

Chennai – 5.41pm to 7.43pm

Hyderabad – 5.42 pm to 7.42 pm

Mumbai – 6.01 pm to 8.01 pm

Bengaluru – 5.52 pm to 7.54 pm

Pune – 5.58 pm to 7.59 pm

Celebrate this Diwali with Diyas, lamps, and rangolis!