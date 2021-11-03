Lakshmi Puja 2021: The festival of light, Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.Also Read - Navratri 2020 Day 7: Why Do We Worship Goddess Kaalratri? Know Mantra, Stotras, Offerings, Puja Vidhi

Lakshmi Puja 2021: Significance

Lakshmi puja is one of the most important rituals to be performed in Diwali. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends on earth and blesses the people with luck, prosperity and happiness. Devotes observe a fast and break only after the puja is completed in the evening.

On the eve of Lakshmi puja, people decorate their homes and offices with flowers and mango and banana leaves. A lot of people place mangalik kalash on both ends of the entrance door. They cover it with coconuts and place tiny idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Lakshmi Puja 2021: Puja Muhurat and Tithi