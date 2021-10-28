Diwali 2021: The festival of light Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.Also Read - 5 Easy Tips For ABC - Acidity, Bloating and Constipation

On this auspicious day, people lit up lamps and Diyas, worship various Gods and Goddesses, wear new clothes, and have sweets. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4.

Diwali 2021 Date:

This year Kartik Amavasya is on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Diwali 2021: History And Significance

Diwali marks the celebration of Lord Rama’s arrival to Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 long years. In some parts of the country, it is believed that Diwali marks the celebration of Goddess Laxmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Few legends say, Goddess Laxmi was born on the full moon day of Kartik and that is why we celebrate the day.

Diwali has a great significance as the day marks the victory of light over dark, and good over evil. We celebrate the knowledge and goodness of people. As the day approaches, we clean our houses and decorate them to let go of all the unnecessary items and worries. Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.

Diwali 2021: Time for Lakshmi Pooja and Lord Ganesha Puja

Time: 06:09 pm to 08:20 pm

06:09 pm to 08:20 pm Duration – 1 hour 55 minutes

– 1 hour 55 minutes Pradosh Kaal – 17:34:09 PM to 20:10:27 PM

– 17:34:09 PM to 20:10:27 PM Vrshabh kaal – 18:10:29 PM to 20:06:20 PM

This year, Diwali will be observed on November 4. On the day of Diwali, people offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi who is known to be the Goddess of Wealth. Here are the Lami Puja Timings for different cities according to drikpanchang.com.

06:39 PM to 08:32 PM – Pune, Maharashtra.

06:09 PM to 08:04 PM – New Delhi.

06:21 PM to 08:10 PM – Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

06:17 PM to 08:14 PM – Jaipur, Rajasthan.

06:22 PM to 08:14 PM – Hyderabad, Telangana.

06:10 PM to 08:05 PM – Gurgaon, Haryana.

06:07 PM to 08:01 PM – Chandigarh.

05:34 PM to 07:31 PM – Kolkata, West Bengal.

06:42 PM to 08:35 PM – Mumbai, Maharashtra.

06:32 PM to 08:21 PM – Bengaluru, Karnataka.

06:37 PM to 08:33 PM – Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

06:08 PM to 08:04 PM – Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

05:42 PM to 07:39 PM – Patna, Bihar.

05:48 PM to 07:42 PM – Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

06:17 PM to 08:14 PM – Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

05:57 PM to 07:53 PM – Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s wishing you a Happy Diwali!