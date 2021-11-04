The biggest festival of the year, Diwali has finally arrived. After days of hefty preparations, devotees are all set to celebrate Diwali also called Deepavali. It coincides with the darkest night (the only time Amavasya is considered auspicious) of the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika in the Bikram Sambat calendar. Apart from Lakshmi Pooja, wishing and greeting on the occasion of Diwali also forms an integral part of the celebrations as it also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.Also Read - Diwali Special Horoscope, November 4, Thursday: Leo Will Benefit Financially, Cancer Will Get Relief From Health-related Issues

Another year will be over, another year will come. I hope and pray that the lights of Diwali illuminate the new chapter of your life. Happy Diwali 2021.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your Life peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali 2021.

The warmth of joy, the glow of happiness, sparkle of happiness, light of good fortunes, rangoli of love and affection. May you be blessed with all these & more. Happy Diwali 2021!

Maa Laxmi will come to your house and will shower her blessings upon you. Remember to keep your doors open and decorate them with lots of lights and flowers. May the festival of lights bring lots of joy, peace and prosperity to you and your family. Have a great Diwali.

This Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune, as long as Ganeshji’s trunk; wealth and prosperity, as big as his stomach; happiness, as sweet as his ladoos; and troubles, as small as his mouse. Happy Diwali!

Gulab jamuns, rasgullas, laddus, sparklers, crackers and diyas all are back here to announce the arrival of Diwali! Adorn your most colourful attires and get ready to celebrate! Wish you a Happy Diwali 2021!

Rejoice on this blessed occasion by spreading joy with your friends and loved ones. Happy Diwali 2021.

May this Diwali bring you happiness and prosperity. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you and give you the strength to achieve success in whatever you do. Wish you and your family a Happy Diwali.

Let your sorrows burst like crackers, your happiness be like sparkles, your dreams soar like rockets and let your life be enlightened by a lamp. Happy Diwali!