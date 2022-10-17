Diwali 2022: Diwali or Deepawali popularly known as ‘the festival of lights’ will be celebrated this year on October 24th, 2022. It is a five-day celebration that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. As per Hindu scriptures, Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and Completing 14 years in exile. People celebrated this auspicious festival of lights by praying to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kubera to bless them with good health, fortune and prosperity.Also Read - Google Ki Diwali: Light Up! Tech Giant Has Unique Diwali Surprise For Its Users!

Diwali has a great significance as the day marks the victory of light over dark, and good over evil. We celebrate the knowledge and goodness of people. As the day approaches, we clean our houses and decorate them to let go of all the unnecessary items and worries. Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.

Diwali Celebrations are spread out for five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. This year as per Drik Panchang, the five days of Diwali will begin from October 22 and end on October 25.

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates And Puja Timings

Day 1: October 22: Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi

Shubh Muhurat: 7:00 pm to 8:17 pm

Day 2: October 23: Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas

Shubh Muhurat: 5:05 am and end at 6:27 am

Day 3: October 24: Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali

Shubh Muhurat: On the third day of Diwali. People perform Lakshmi Puja. It is the most auspicious day and time during the extended celebrations. The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24.

Day 4: October 25: Govardhan Pooja

Shubh Muhurat: 6:28 am till 8:43 am

Day 5: October 26: Bhai Dooj

Shubh Muhurat: The auspicious time will begin from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.

(Source: Drik Panchang)