Diwali 2022: Diwali or Deepawali also called the festival of lights will be celebrated this year on October 24th, 2022. It is a five-day celebration that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month.

On Diwali, there is a small tradition of drawing small and vibrant rangolis in the house. However, even though everyone follows this tradition but only few knows why and when it all started. According to Hindu Mythology, Diwali is also celebrated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi in our homes. She is an epitome of wealth, prosperity, fortune and happiness. So, people draw rangolis outside their home to welcome her. It is also believed that Goddess Lakhmi use to sit on a Lotus flower, so many people add petal designs on their rangoli. Devotees give all sort of creative ways that are associated with Goddess Lakshmi in order to impress her and welcome her in homes.

With Diwali around the corner, we are sharing with you some interesting rangoli design ideas that you can definitely try. Here are 10 beautiful rangoli designs to enhance your home on this Deepawali.

Diwali Rangoli Design Ideas 2022:

