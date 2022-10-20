Diwali 2022 upay: Diwali is around the corner and the preparations have begun in most Indian households. While Diwali ki safai is on, several conjectures regarding performing a special Diwali Puja this year are floating in many WhatsApp groups and discussions at the dining table. Diwali is not just considered a celebration of love and light, it’s also a festival to seek goddess Lakshmi’s blessings to invite wealth and prosperity into the house for the entire year.Also Read - Diwali 2022: 6 Handy Tips to Prevent Asthma Attacks During The Festive Season

It's important that those who perform the Diwali puja know the best and the proper way to perform it. While performing the rituals, it's important to know about things that are truly dear to Goddess Lakshmi. While seeking her blessings for your family, you can offer a conch shell to the Goddess during the Puja this year.

Why ‘Shankh’ should be used for Diwali Puja?

A conch shell or a Shankh is considered dear to Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that during the great Sagar Manthan between the Gods and the Demons for Amrit (elixir), both Goddess Lakshmi and the conch shell appeared from the sea. On the day of Diwali, the devotees can buy a conch shell from the market, get it cleaned and fill it with Gangajal. It is considered auspicious to bring a Dakshinavarti Shankh home on the occasion of Diwali. Once you fill the Shankh with Gangajal, you keep it in front of the Maa Lakshmi idol during the Diwali Puja. Chant 'Om Shri Lakshmi Sahodarai Namah' 108 times and once the Diwali festivities are over, drain the Gangajal in the plants, wrap the Shank in a red cloth and keep it in your safe or vault.

Keeping a Dakshinavarti Shankh at home will protect your home from negative powers. It is believed that it doesn’t let the evil eye harm you or your family members and also helps you get rid of financial stress.

Doing the Diwali Puja the right way can bring a lot of happiness, health and wealth into your house. Happy Diwali!