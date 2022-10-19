Diwali 2022: The festival of lights is less than a week away. Diwali 2022 is special because it is unhindered by the Covid-19 restrictions and after a break of two years people are able to enjoy festivities teeming with emotions and an elysian aura all around. More than the tradition of prayers, pooja and rituals, Deepavali is known for the spirit of togetherness, unassuming gestures of love and a sacrosanct harmony among friends and families who come together to celebrate the festival of lights. Another tradition that has been a part of the festivities that bring people together is that of House Parties. In order to keep the spirit of togetherness alive, throwing a house party is a great idea.Also Read - Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs: Dos And Don'ts to Bring Good Energy And Prosperity

HERE ARE A FEW IDEAS ON HOW TO THROW A GREAT HOUSE PARTY ON DIWALI:

TEST THE WATERS:

You don’t want to take the plunge without testing the waters, i.e. without planning the budget for the party, deciding on the number of guests, the expenditure on gifts and decorations, etc. First things first, plan your guestlist in advance, a headcount gives you clarity for the other arrangements to follow. Then plan for the gifts you want to give away, the expenditure on decorations, food and games. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: What to Purchase And What Not to Purchase on This Auspicious Day

THEME PARTIES WORK ALMOST ALL THE TIME:

The greatest secret of keeping a theme party even on Diwali is that it makes arrangements easier, everything is centered around one major idea. Be it Bollywood or superhero, your house party theme gives space to your creativity and imagination. Do let your friends know about it well in advance, and see how the party becomes a hit. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Where to Keep Goddess Lakshmi Idol Before Puja to Avoid Bad Luck?

FOCUS ON BUILDING THE AMBIENCE:

The beauty of the festival is in lights and this year, with firecrackers banned in most places, all the smoke from burning of them will not be there (hopefully). The point is that the amount of money you would spend on firecrackers every year can now be used for decorations. Get fairy lights, scented candles, incense sticks, flowers, festive lanterns to spread the magic of lights. Ambience is everything you want to build to make your House Party a success. You can also think along the lines of floral tresses, creative rangolis, indoor plants, fresh cut arrangements, DIY elements and more. Do make arrangements for some naach-gaana which would require you to shift some furniture here and there and test your speakers in advance.

SPRUCE IT ALL UP WITH SNACKS

Delectable treats is what will keep your guests indulged. Lay out an extensive buffet of finger foods – quinoa puffs, makhana along with a mix of traditional sweets and dryfruits for a flavoursome evening. Decide a proper menu if you can, take the whole deal to a new level by offering a scrumptious meal. Pick a dinner of your choice, Indian, continental or a fusion of both.

NOT JUST GIFTS BUT SMALL HAMPERS OF LOVE

End the night with a personalized touch. Choose from our beautiful array of festive hampers loaded with wholesome treats, exquisite blossoms and delicious flavours that complement the vibes of the occasion. If you are planning to keep a theme for your party, you can pack the hampers accordingly, like personalised apparel, themed T-shirts, eco-friendly bags, plantable stationary, crochet-coasters and trivets, etc.

THINK OF INTERESTING GAMES, WITH DRINKS ON SIDE:

While drinks are a must on every House Party, what really keeps the party going are the drinking games. Stocking up on alcohol is a wise decision. A Diwali house party is all about fun and bringing people together. Go on a different high by planning a few drinking games such as drinking chess or roulette or any of your favourite childhood board games with a drinking twist.

There is a lot more to the festival of Diwali than just Laxmi Pooja, if you know how to keep the spirit of festival alive!