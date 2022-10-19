Diwali 2022: The festivities to welcome Goddess Lakshmi start in earnest as Diwali draws near. Houses are cleaned and decorated with candles, diyas and sparkling lights. According to Hindu mythology, the focal point of this festival of illumination is Lakshmi puja. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the personification of luck, success, fortune, and grace. They prepare delicious foods and adorn their homes to mark the triumph of light over darkness. To perform Lakshmi Puja at home here is how to keep her idol to welcome light, luck and good vibes on the festival.Also Read - Diwali Cheer! This State to Credit Employees’ Salary by October 22. Deets Here

WHERE TO KEEP LAKSHMI IDOL AT HOME ON DIWALI

Lakshmi should always be seated on Ganesh's right because she is his wife. Goddess Lakshmi's idol must be placed in a way that you either face towards the north or the east direction of the puja room. A lotus blossom should be kept with haldi on a thali and placed in front of the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Coins should also be placed in the same thali. Any wealth- or business-related objects can also be placed there.

What is The Ideal POSTURE to Place Lakshmi Ji at Home on Diwali?

The ideal posture for bringing stability and expansion to your money is Lakshmi seated on a kamal. Standing up is thought to increase Laxmi Ji's likelihood of departing quickly. According to Hindu traditions and beliefs, the proper seating position is crucial.

Do NOT place multiple idols or photos of goddess Lakshmi in any part of your room. Set up an elevated area to hold the idols and conduct the puja in or close to your puja room. That platform has to have a red-tinted cloth spread out over it, along with a few grains scattered about.

Where to Keep Lord Ganesha And Other Idols at Home on Diwali?

Goddess Saraswati should be positioned on the right side of Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha should be kept next to her. Place the idols at the northeast corner of the pooja room, and the water and kalash images in the east or north. All of these deities’ statues should be in the seated position.

Best wishes for Diwali 2022 to all our readers!