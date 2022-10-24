Diwali 2022: The festival of light Diwali is the most awaited festival in India, it is celebrated with much pomp and show. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month. On this auspicious day, people lit up lamps and Diyas, worship various Gods and Goddesses, wear new clothes, and have sweets. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24th 2022. As the day approaches, we clean our houses and decorate them to let go of all the unnecessary items and worries. Diwali is believed to be the beginning of a new journey by forgetting all the troubles of the past and stepping into the light.Also Read - Is Janhvi Kapoor Dating Shikhar Pahariya Again? THIS Viral Video Sparks Rumours - Watch

Also, one of the most important rituals on Deepawali is to perform LakshmiPooja at home. However, today we will tell you Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and more inside.

Diwali 2022: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

This year, Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on October 24, with the shubh muhurat lasting from 06:53 pm to 08:15 pm. The Amavasya Tithi will begin on October 24 at 05:27 p.m. and end on October 25 at 04:18 p.m. Furthermore, Drik Panchang recommends performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts 2 hours and 24 minutes. Pradosh Kaal: 05:42 pm to 08:15 pm and Vrishabha Kaal: 06:53 pm to 08:48 pm

Diwali 2022: Here’s How to do Lakshmi Puja at home

On the day of Diwali, Devotees observe a long day fast for lakshmi Puja and Break it in the evening. It is also believed that Goddess Laxmi marks her presence at the home that is clean and pure, therefore it is important to clean every single place at home thoroughly. Set up a raised surface in or near your puja room to place the idols and perform the puja. A red-tinted cloth should be spread across the platform, along with a handful of grains. Fill a silver or copper Kalash more than halfway with water and place items such as supari (betel nut), marigold flower, and coin in it, while placing a coconut on top. Place it in the centre of the grains, surrounded by mango leaves. Place the Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the surface and draw a lotus flower also add some coins and put in right in front of the idol. Apply tilak to the idols and family members before beginning the pooja or reciting any mantra. Place the garlands on the idols and sprinkle them with flower petals. Also lit agarbati before start starting the Aarti.

Diwali 2022: Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, the Puja begins with the Bhagawati Lakshmi meditation, which is performed in front of the Goddess’ statue while chanting the mantra – “Vipul-Kati-Tati Padma-Patrayatakshi, Gambhirartav-Nabhih Stana-Bhara-Namita Shubhra-Vasttariya Sa Nityam Padma-Hasta Mam Vasatu Grihe Sarva-Maangalya-Yukta, Ya Lakshmirdivya-Roopairmani-Gana-Khachitaih Svapita Hema-Kumbhaih” Then, the mantra – “Aagachchha Dev-Deveshi! Tejomayi Maha-Lakshmi! Kriyamanam Maya Pujaam, Grihaan Sur-Vandite! Shri Lakshmi-Devi Aavahayami” – is chanted in Aavahan Mudra. Take five flowers and place them in front of Maa Lakshmi’s idol while reciting – “Karta-Swar-Vibhushitam, Nana-Ratna-Samayuktam Dev-Devesh, aasanam! Prati-Grihyataam Preetyartham Panch-Pushpani Samarpayami Shri Lakshmi-Devyai Aasanarthe”

(Source: Drik Panchang)