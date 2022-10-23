Diwali 2022: Diwali symbolizes happiness and prosperity. The festival is celebrated with zeal, love, and prosperity. The festival is the most awaited festival of the year, and it is an auspicious occasion to celebrate with family. People clean their homes and prepare Diwali snacks and sweets in the days leading up to the festival. These handcrafted savouries are given as gifts to relatives and friends. Diyas are lit in every corner of the house, particularly windows, balconies, and entrances, making each home look even more beautiful. People dress up in beautiful, traditional outfits and look their best. This year Deepawali is commemorated on October 24, 2022, so every year, we bring you Diwali greetings that you can send to your friends and family via Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook. Take a look!Also Read - Diwali 2022: THIS State Bans Firecrackers In 3 Districts Due To Poor Air Quality Index

Diwali 2022: Whatsapp, Instagram, And Facebook Greetings, Images, Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

May the celebrations of Diwali fill this upcoming year of your life with many new hopes and opportunities. Warm wishes on Diwali to you. Also Read - Diwali 2022 Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 24th to 30th October For All Zodiac Signs

Also Read - Surya Grahan after Diwali 2022: Do's And Don'ts to Stay Safe During The Solar Eclipse

On the occasion of Deepavali, I am sending you the choicest blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. I wish you all your wishes come true, and that you live all your dreams in the coming year…. Wishing you and your family a wonderful and cheerful Diwali.

Let the glowing diyas, the beautiful fireworks, spice up your life with Happiness and joy. Have a safe and Happy Diwali.

Let us make it a memorable Diwali by celebrating it with the people who mean the most to us in this world. Warm wishes on Diwali to all.

Diwali is the time to celebrate, time to spend with close ones. I wish you the best of Diwali wishes and lots of happiness.

Wishing you and your family a very prosperous and Happy Diwali. May Maa Laxmi and Lord Ganesh bless you with all that you deserve.

On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May you have a prosperous and high-spirited season full of festivities.