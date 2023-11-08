Home

Festivals Events

Diwali 2023: 5-Day Deepawali Calendar And City-Wise Muhurat For Lakshmi Puja

Diwali 2023: 5-Day Deepawali Calendar And City-Wise Muhurat For Lakshmi Puja

This year, Diwali falls on Nov 12. Let's take a look at the details of the five-day-long festival, its dates and shubh muhurat.

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India. The day is remembered to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. It marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This year, Diwali falls on Nov 12, it is a five-day festival and each day has its significance and rituals.

Trending Now

Day 1- Dhanteras (November 10, 2023)

You may like to read

The first day of Diwali is known as Dhanteras, celebrated on the 13th day of the dark fortnight of Kartik. It’s an auspicious day for buying gold, silver, and new utensils. People worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, and seek his blessings for good health.

Day 2- Narak Chaturdashi/Choti Diwali (November 11, 2023)

On the second day, Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, is celebrated. It commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. People take a ritual oil bath before sunrise and burst small firecrackers in the evening to signify the victory of light over darkness.

Day 3- Diwali (November 12, 2023)

The third day is the main Diwali festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm. On this day, people decorate their homes with earthen lamps (diyas), colourful rangoli, and lights. Lakshmi Puja is traditionally performed in evening during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal, which starts from 5:40 PM to 7:36 PM.

Day 4- Govardhan Puja (November 13, 2023)

The fourth day of Diwali is known as Govardhan Puja, commemorating Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan Hill to protect the villages from Indra’s wrath. People create small hillocks of cow dung and worship them. This day is also observed as Annakut, where a variety of sweets and dishes are prepared.

Day 5- Bhaj Dhooj (November 14)

The fifth and final day of Diwali is Bhai Dhooj. It’s a day to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform aarti for their brothers and apply a tilak on their foreheads, and brothers give gifts in return. It’s a day of love and sibling affection.

CITY-WISE LAKSHMI PUJA MUHURAT

New Delhi: 5:32 pm to 8:00 pm

Mumbai: 5:47 pm to 8:14 pm

Kolkata: 5:17 pm to 7:45 pm

Chennai: 5:52 pm to 8:08 pm

Bengaluru: 5:49 pm to 8:16 pm

Jaipur: 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: 5:52 pm to 7:53 pm

Chandigarh: 5:37 pm to 7:32 pm

Ahmedabad: 6:07 pm to 8:06 pm

Gurugram: 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm

Noida: 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.