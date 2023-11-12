Home

Diwali 2023: 7 Unlucky Items That Could Attract Bad Luck And Displease Maa Lakshmi

Avoid these unlucky items to enhance the positive energy and invite the divine blessings of Maa Lakshmi on Deepawali 2023.

Every year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, households all across the country get busy with preparations for the auspicious day. Mostly, maintaining the cleanliness and decorating the house. This age-old tradition carries deep cultural and spiritual significance, especially in its association with Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. In Hindu tradition, it is deeply rooted that the goddess prefers to inhabit impeccably clean spaces, emphasising pre-Diwali cleaning from a routine task to a ritual of spiritual significance.

Also, certain items and elements should be diligently removed from your home during Diwali preparations to enhance the flow of positive energy and avoid attracting negativity. So, to ensure the blessings of Maa Lakshmi, on the occasion of Deepawali, it’s advisable to steer clear of certain items that are believed to attract bad luck. Here are 7 inauspicious items to avoid.

7 INAUSPICIOUS ITEMS TO DISCARD AWAY DURING DIWALI LAKSHMI PUJA

Broken or Chipped Utensils: It’s considered inauspicious to use damaged utensils during Diwali Puja. Ensure that all containers and utensils are in good condition to avoid negative energy. Dead Plants or Flowers: Offering wilted or dead flowers may displease Maa Lakshmi. Opt for fresh and vibrant flowers to symbolise life, growth and positivity. Dust or Dirty Prayer Area: A clean and well-maintained prayer area is essential for inviting positive energies. Ensure that the space is free from dust and dirt to create a sacred atmosphere. Cracked Mirrors or Glassware: Reflective surfaces are considered auspicious, but cracked mirrors or glassware are believed to bring bad luck. Use intact mirrors to reflect positivity and abundance. Expired Products: Offering expired products may not be considered auspicious. Prioritise fresh and actively used items for offerings to Maa Lakshmi. Broken Religious Symbols: Damaged religious symbols or idols may bring negative energies. Ensure that all religious artefacts are intact and well-maintained for a harmonious Diwali Puja. Torn or Strained Clothing: Wearing torn or strained clothes during Diwali Puja is discouraged. Opt for clean, new attire to symbolise purity and respect for the divine.

By avoiding these unlucky items, you can enhance the positive energy around you and invite the divine blessings of Maa Lakshmi into your home.

