Diwali 2023 Vastu Tips: 7 Inauspicious Things You MUST Discard Before Maa Lakshmi’s Arrival

Diwali 2023 Vastu Tips: It is necessary to get rid of some belongings at this period since they could impede the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi at your home.

Diwali 2023 Vastu Tips: Households all around the country are busy getting ready for the auspicious holiday of Diwali, which includes cleaning and decorating. To promote the flow of good energy and prevent attracting negativity, following the guidelines of Vastu, there are several items and aspects that you should cautiously eliminate from your home during Diwali preparations. The ancient custom of cleaning and eliminating waste has a profound cultural and spiritual significance, especially with the arrival of Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and abundance. It is said and believed that the goddess likes areas that are pristine.

7 Items to Discard From Your Homes Immediately

Broken Glass: A broken glass is a symbol of bad luck and inauspiciousness. According to Vastu Shastra, broken glass spreads negative energy. If you are cleaning for the Diwali festival- make sure to discard all broken glasses from the house. It is believed that it brings financial loss to the family. Cracked Utensils: Cracked or broken utensils bring poverty and hardships to the house. It is also a belief that keeping these items will attract negative energy in your home. Therefore, it is advised to remove broken utensils during your Diwali ki safai. Broken Gadgets: Our homes are equipped with several types of electronic items but make sure they’re all well and working. If you have any gadgets that are broken, replace them immediately before the festival of lights. Stopped Clock: Stopped or broken watches are considered highly inauspicious, as per vastu shastra. Did you know that watches are symbolic of happiness and progress? If you have any stopped or broken clocks, it is advised to get rid of them before the festival of lights. Worn-Out Footwear: Shoes and slippers that are not in use, damaged or worn out should NOT be kept in homes. It is believed that keeping these items at home brings negativity and misfortune. Broken Idols: It is suggested in Vastu Shastra that broken idols bring bad luck. So, remove them immediately and buy new ones for your home temple. Broken Furniture: Do not keep broken furniture in your homes as it is considered inauspicious. Either get them fixed or discard them before Diwali festivities start.

You may protect your household’s monetary and spiritual well-being in conformity with long-standing customs by making these disposals.

