Diwali 2020: Uttar Pradesh state government has good news for those who wish to attend the grand Diwali celebration in Ayodhya but cannot go there owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You need not be sad as this year, you can light the lamps and diyas in Ayodhya virtually.

UP government is creating a web portal that will have Lord Rama’s portal and everyone can visit the portal and indulge in virtual lighting of lamps this Diwali. To give this virtual celebration, a more real feel, some interesting options will be present on the web portal. Devotees will be able to choose from earthen, copper, and brass diyas. Moreover, they can pick oil of their own choice to light the diyas, from the options (ghee, mustard oil, and sesame oil) given.

Post this, you will be guided by an animated design to Lord Rama Virajman and Hanuman Garhi temple. Here, you can virtually light the lamps and diyas. In the end, you can also click a virtual selfie with the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath.

According to reports, over 5 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Diwali 2020 in Ayodhya. To make this celebration grand, approximately 10000 volunteers are working endlessly. They are decorating a total of 24 ghats in Ayodhya.

Officials have informed that the UP CM is personally overseeing the Diwali 2020 preparations in Ayodhya. He will visit the temple on the auspicious occasion for aarti. Just like you all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to join the Diwali celebration virtually.