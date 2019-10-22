Diwali or Deepavali 2019 is just around the corner and people across the country have started prepping for the five-day festival. Diwali which is also known as Festival of Lights is the biggest and the brightest festival of Hindus. It is celebrated to honour Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to his home after 14-years of exile during which he also fought and won against Ravana and his army.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 27, 2019. The festival falls, according to the Hindu calendar, in the month of Karthik, which is said to be the darkest night. Diwali is a festival that usually lasts for five days with the third day being the main day of festivities. During the celebration, temples, homes, shops and office buildings are brightly illuminated with lights and earthen lamps.

On the day of Diwali, people across the country light earthen lamps, candles and make beautiful rangoli. There are different types of rangoli in different parts of the country including alpana in West Bengal, kolam in Tamil Nadu, muggu in Andhra Pradesh and Sanskar Bharti in Maharashtra. The designs of rangoli are usually passed down from one generation to another. It is not just prepared to beautify the house but also to bring good luck.

Here we bring you the best rangoli designs:

View this post on Instagram Fresh flowers Rangoli! #deepavalicelebration #festivaloflights #diwalirangoli A post shared by Jessica Teo (@fluffysulley) on Oct 21, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Diya Rangoli Design for Diwali Festival #easyrangoli#diwalidiya#diyarangoli#diwalirangoli#festivalrangoli A post shared by Telugintivanta (@telugintivanta) on Oct 21, 2019 at 7:20am PDT



The festival starts off with Dhanteras, which is falling on October 25th. The day after Dhanteras, people celebrate Choti Diwali, this year on October 26th, and it is also known as Naraka Chaturdasi. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 27th, and the third day of festivities coincides with the last day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month. The day after Diwali is the first day of the bright fortnight of the lunisolar calendar, namely Govardhan Puja, and it will be celebrated on October 28th this year. The last day of the festival is called Bhai duj, literally meaning brother’s day, and this year it is being celebrated on October 29th.