Diwali, the festival of lights marks the victory of good over evil. To celebrate the same, we clean our homes and decorate them with lights, diyas, new furniture, flowers, and rangolis. Vibrant rangolis add an element of flair to your house. We generally make rangolis at the entrance of our homes to welcome the Goddess of wealth, Goddess Laxmi and prevent evil or any kind of negativity from entering the house. Also Read - Diwali Rangoli Designs 2019: Best Deepawali Rangoli Designs That You Can Try This Year

Making rangolis at the entrance of your house is a century-old culture. You can create rangolis using colours, paints, pulses, rice powder, crushed limestone, or even chalk. These days, rangoli making is not a big task as you can easily find unique and beautiful rangoli tool kits in the market and online too. You can order your favourite rangoli making stencil and just fill the colours in the gaps by placing the stencil on the ground. Also Read - Holi Rangoli Designs 2018: 5 Easy And Colourful Rangoli Designs and Patterns

If you are a beginner, pick a rangoli design that has bold columns so that you just need to fill in a good amount of colours. These kinds of rangoli designs will be easier to make and will stand out prominently. Also, do not forget to draw the complete design with a chalk or crayon on the floor. Also Read - Rangoli Designs Drawn on Jaipur Street Set to Enter Guinness Record, See Pictures of 6-km-long Beautiful Patterns

Here are the 10 most easy and stunning rangoli designs for Diwali. Have a look.

