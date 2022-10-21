Diwali or Deepawali also called the festival of lights will be celebrated this year on October 24th, 2022. It is a five-day celebration that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Deepawali is celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. The festival of light is observed on the 15th day of the holiest Kartika month. To celebrate this auspicious festival with peace and happiness, Astrologer, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu shared essential Vastu Tips that one should follow to decorate your home this Deepawali.Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur - Ananya Panday Can’t Stop Looking Each Other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party – See Loved-Up Pics
Diwali is a time of endless celebration, family get-togethers, entertainment, and the promise of a happy and healthy life. Follow these Vastu tips and make your Diwali more auspicious for you and your family. Grab the immense blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi this Diwali.
Muhurat of Laxmi Pujan 2022:
Date:- 24 October 2022
Day:- Monday
It starts at:- 5:39 pm
It ends at:- 8:14 pm
Vastu tips For Diwali 2022:
- According to Vastu Shastra, anything that is broken, unused items should not be kept in the house as it brings and creates negative energy and disturbance in the family.
- Before Diwali, the most important thing is to get all your broken things and windows repaired. Get rid of all the stopped watches/clocks from the house before Diwali. Stopped, broken, or unused clocks bring obstacles and struggle in your progress and success.
- Damaged, unused, broken, electronics, gadgets should be replaced or thrown out from the house immediately.
- Decorate your home with lights, Diyas and flowers, this will help you create positive vibes and positive ambience in the house.
- Main entrance plays an important role to attract positivity, wealth, prosperity in the house, keep your main entrance neat and clean.
- North, Northeast and Brahmasthan zone of your house should be given special importance as North is zone of Kuber. Keep your Brahmasthan free and clutter-free. The North and Northeast zone should be kept clean and beautiful.
- Mop your home with rock salt and water. Mopping the floor with rock salt and water helps to absorb the negative energy and purifies your home. It is one the most effective vastu tips to get rid of negativity from your house.
- You should draw the swastika at your house’s entrance as a sign of good fortune.Draw twice on either side of the main door to ensure only positive energy and get rid of all negative energy. It’s a great way to increase your wealth.