Bees are flying insects closely related to wasps and ants, and are found on every continent and habitat that contains insect-pollinated flowering plants except Antarctica. They are known as great pollinators and for the honey they produce, but their work does not stop there, as they are an important part of our survival on Earth. To bring about awareness about their importance, Don't Step on a Bee Day is marked on July 10 of every year.

Initially the day was created to remind people that when they go barefoot they could end up getting stung by a bee. Created by Thomas and Ruth Roy, the day was misinterpreted by many as meaning they should not willingly step on bees or harm them in any way. The day is particularly celebrated in the UK.

This day is now marked to bring about awareness among the public the work that bees do as pollinators that helps in growing the food that we eat, and the production of honey and beeswax. It also highlights the plight these little insects face due to destruction of their habitats. The insecticides, particularly those containing neonicotinoids, that are killing them, and also the pollution, chemical exposure and temperature change that could drive them to extinction.

To ensure that people come to know about this day, special events are organised where people are taught about the benefits of bees and how to take care of them. People are also encouraged to spread the message online by using hash tags like #DontStepOnABeeDayor, and are also urged to support their local beekeepers. They are also asked to plant bee-friendly seeds in their gardens to attract them, and to watch where they step so they do not accidentally kill a bee.