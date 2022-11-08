Doors Of Badrinath Temple To Remain Closed Today. Here’s Why

Temples across India are closed today since morning and would reopen after 6:30 pm in the evening.

The November 8th lunar eclipse is the last lunar eclipse of the year

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Badrinath temple will remain closed till late evening today in view of the lunar eclipse. Temples across India are closed today since morning and would reopen after 6:30 pm in the evening. “Badrinath Dham Temple closed for the lunar eclipse. The temple will re-open at 6.25 pm after the eclipse”, Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee told ANI.

This is the last lunar eclipse for this year. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country and a partial lunar eclipse in the rest of the cities. There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023 next year.

Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen from Eastern and North East India

The total lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 PM IST. So when the moon rises in India, it would be under eclipse. Nowhere in India, the start of the eclipse would be visible.

In Eastern and North-Eastern India, people will see the moon coming out of the eclipse from 5.11 PM when the Total Eclipse ends.

In other parts of the country, people will only be able to see the partial eclipse, because the moon will be below the horizon.

What Is A Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon, partially or completely blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. This causes a shadow on the Moon’s surface, which is what we see from Earth.