Durga Puja 2020 Delhi-NCR Pandals: Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the Delhi government has set strict rules for the Durga Puja celebration in the area. This year, we will welcome Maa Durga in a safe and a new way. People in Delhi/NCR won't witness any rally, food stalls, and social gatherings like before. In fact, you would be able to have Darshan mostly online through Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Durga Puja 2020: South Delhi Pandals

As per the set norms, you must register yourself on the relevant app before visiting a Puja Pandal. Wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing is mandatory. If you are living in South Delhi, you can enjoy Ghot Puja on October 22 while sitting at home through social networking sites as South Delhi Durga Puja Samiti is doing a Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram live on the day of Ghot Puja for those who won't be able to physically see it. In case, you wish to visit the Pandal, don't forget to do the pre-booking.

Durga Puja 2020: CR Park Pandal

On the other hand, at the B-block Durga Puja ground, CR Park, the committee has decided to make Durga Puja, a one-day affair. That is why only Ghot Puja will be observed on October 24th. As per the reports, only the priest and two helpers will be allowed to go inside the Vedi. You also cannot offer Pushpanjali and Bhog. Additionally, you won’t be offered flowers, sweets, fruits for home Pujo.

Durga Puja 2020: Gurugram Pandals

Purbapalli Durgabari Samiti Gurugram is hosting the Puja at Community Centre, Sector 15, where the online streaming of the Puja will be done so that everyone can get a chance to see Maa Durga. Here, only the members of the Samiti are allowed to visit the Pandal as per the set roster for each one of them. Also, this time, you won’t see physical Anjali at this venue.

Durga Puja 2020: Pandara Road Pandals

Those living around Pandara road also won’t see a big celebration this time owing to the pandemic. Pandara Road Puja Samiti has also opted for a private puja where only members of the Samiti will be allowed to visit the Pnadal with their face masks on.

Durga Puja 2020: Delhi Pandals

Aram Bagh Samiti will observe the Durga Puja at the Narayan Satsang Mandir, Rani Jhansi Complex (Delhi). As per the Samiti members, all the workers like kitchen staff, security guards, and cleaners are being tested for COVID-19 to prevent the risk of contracting the infection. Also, special attention has been given to the sanitization of the area every day, and distribution of face shield to the elderly and masks to all. Only 40 people will be allowed to enter the Puja Pandal at a time.

At the Bangiya Parishad Puja Pandal, safety guidelines are being followed. Here, entry is limited and that too will be through pre-booking only. Installing Arogya Setu App is also mandatory to enter the Pandal and your temperature should be normal in order to get the entry.