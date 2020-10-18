This year, Kolkata has geared up for a virtual Durga Puja celebration to deter Pandal lines. This new initiative has been taken keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. At least 50 major Pujas in Kolkata including the popular ones will be shown online to reach the domestic audience. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Committee in Kolkata Installs Giant TV Screens to Help People Watch Decoration and Idol

This Durga Puja, you can offer prayers to Maa Durga without stepping outside. Most of the popular Pujas in Kolkata will be streamed online at least through 3 applications and social media platforms. Various committees in the city who are a part of the Forum for Durgotsav have jointly tied up with tech firms to execute the live streaming and provide 360 degrees virtual tour experience to people who are deciding to stay at home even during the Durga Puja. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput's Images Feature in Kolkata Pandal, Sister Shweta Thanks All for Remembering Actor

In an interview to a leading website, Arpan Chatterjee, who had introduced www.thepuja.app said that if you have a VR box at home, you can walk around the Pandals without going out and get 360 degrees view of the entire Puja Pandal and craftsmanship. You will feel as if you are physically inside that Pandal.

This means you can easily get a real experience of the Durga Puja without putting a mask on or maintaining social distancing. All you need to do is to click the relevant link. Notably, you can enjoy the Puja of some places in Kolkata without paying even a penny. However, others have introduced a subscription-based Puja experience.

One of the free apps where you can get details about Pujas happening this year in Kolkata and photographs of the idols is Lokohit. Some of the other Pujas that will be streamed online daily are Suruchi Sangha, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Ballygunge Cultural, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally, Beliaghata 33 No Pallybasi Brindo and Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja Samity.