Durga Puja 2022: The Five-day festival of Durga Puja is extensively celebrated across India especially in states such as West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar. This auspicious festival is an integral part of Hindu community and is one of biggest festivals of West Bengal. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from 1st October to 5th October 2022. It is a 10-day long celebration but Durga Puja is celebrated on the sixth day. The five days are followed by Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OF DURGA PUJA 2022:

Durga Puja is also celebrated as Navratri (nine nights) in the Northern parts of India. As per Hindu Mythology and scriptures, says that demon King Mahishasura was gifted with a boon that no man could ever kill him, after he impressed Lord Brahma. For many years, King Mahishasura terrorized humans, attacked several gods and took advantage of his blessing. Then, all gods came together and worship Adi Shakiti who could end Mahishasura. Different avatars of God including Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, formed Maa Durga.

Goddess Durga killed demon Mahishasura in a fierce battle after that went for 10 days. As per scriptures, Goddess Durga began her battle on the the seventh day of Navratri called Maha Saptami. She finally killed the demon on the last day of the festival. Goddess Durga symbolizes power and strength. Devotees also believe that praying to Goddess Durga helps them to fulfil their goals, overcome hurdles and also protect from the evil. Thus, Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

IMPORTANT DATES OF DURGA PUJA 2022:

Maha Shashti: 1st October 2022

Maha Saptami: 2nd October 2022

Maha Ashtami: 3rd October 2022

Maha Navami: 4th October 2022

Bijaya Dashmi: 5th October 2022

SHUBH MUHURAT OF DURGA PUJA 2022:

The shubh muhurat for Ghatasthapsana begins on 1 October from 6:17am to 7:55am. The Saptami Tithi begins on October 1 at 8:46 p.m. and ends on October 2 at 6:47 p.m. Meanwhile, Ashtami falls on Monday, October 3, with the muhurat beginning at 06:47 p.m. on October 2 and ending at 04:37 p.m. on October 3. Maha Navami will be observed on Tuesday, October 4, with tithi beginning at 04:37 p.m. on October 3 and ending at 02:20 p.m. on October 4.