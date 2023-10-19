Home

Durga Puja 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Mantras of Durgotsava

Durga Puja 2023: Goddess Durga also known as Durgotsava, is honoured on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. The popular Hindu festival will be observed this year from October 20 to October 24 with much grandeur.

Durga Puja 2023: People in India celebrate Durga Puja, an annual Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga. The nine-day Navratri celebration of the Goddess comes to an end with this four-day event. People prepare gourmet food to share with friends and family members after first presenting it to the Goddess. People from all walks of life come together for this event to rejoice.

Durga Puja 2023 Date And Shubh Muhurat

The nine-day Navratri celebrations and Durga Puja come to a conclusion on Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, which also commemorates Rama’s victory over Ravana. Vijaya Dashami commemorates Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, the demon king, while Dussehra or Dasara celebrates the triumph of Rama over Ravana.

Durga Puja, will start on Friday, October 20 on Sasthi, the sixth day of Shukla Paksha, and end on Tuesday, October 24 on Ashwin Shukla Paksha, the tenth day. The joyous occasion is quite popular among the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar.

Durga Puja 2023 History And Significance

Durga Puja is marked by the victory over the demon Mahisasur. Devotees offer puja, and bhog to Maa Durga on these days. The five days of Durga puja will start from tomorrow and will continue till October 24. This festival has immense importance among the Bengali people, it is the most anticipated festival of the year. It is like a huge carnival where one can enjoy the pandals of Durga Mata throughout the city. The city is decorated with flowers and lightning and no one can forget about the sweets sold during

Durga Puja Day 1: Shashthi

Shashti is the start of this festival which falls on 20 October this year. On this day most of the social gathering of people begins. Devotees come out of their houses to watch beautiful and mind-blowing pandals. The beauty of roads, and nukkad during festivals cannot be matched with anything else. You can also see many little pandals on roads where they install Maa Durga murti or statues to offer prayer and seek blessings.

Durga Puja Day 2: Saptami

Saptami has another name, which is quite popular as Durga Saptami. This day is dedicated to Kolabou puja. Each day has its importance and ritual. don’t forget to check the rituals, when you are installing Maa Durga idol in your home. On this day, it is believed that Pandit revived the idol by repeating mantras from sacred text. During this day, you bath the goddess and choose a priest to perform some aarti about Durga going to war.

Durga Puja Day 3: Asthami

Durga Asthami is on Sunday, October 22. It is believed that puja performed on this day is to prepare Goddess Durga for her confrontation with the demon Mahishasura. The night of Durga Ashtami will be ended with customary naach.

Durga Puja Day 4: Navami

The Navami of Durga puja is celebrated to represent the battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura.

Durga Puja Day 5: Dashmi

People know Dashami as Durga Visarjan. The last day of Durga Puja falls on the 24th along with Dussehra. It has many customs that need to be followed – On this day, women take sweets to the pandals and touch the feet of Maa Durga before offering them to her. They also dress Maa Durga with vermilion or sindoor, which is believed to bring good luck in marriage.

Durga Puja 2023 Rituals And Vidhi

During these days, Bengalis worship Mahishasur Mardini, a manifestation of Goddess Durga.

Devotees cook a variety of dishes and present bhog prasad to Maa Durga, Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Karthik in addition to performing different rituals and pujas.

On the final day of Durga Visarjan, married ladies perform a spectacular celebration of Sindoor Khela after the festival has been celebrated with great splendour and excitement.

The elders bestow blessings of long life and prosperity when the lady applies vermillion to other married ladies after first offering it to Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja Mantras to Chant

Jayanti Mangala Kaali Bhadrakaali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shivadhatri Swaha Swadha namostute…!!

Sarva Mangal Maangalyaye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanyaye Triyabike Gairi Narayani namostute…!!

