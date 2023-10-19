Home

Durga Puja 2023: Top 15 Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, And Images For Your Loved Ones

Durga Puja, will be observed from October 20 through 24 this year. Here are top 10 wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Durga Puja 2023 Messages And Wishes: Durga Puja or Durgotsava is celebrated with enthusiasm and love all across India. Durga Puja refers to the complete five-day celebration that falls on Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami. The purpose of this enormous celebration is to honour Goddess Durga, the heavenly embodiment of the strength and might of women. The auspicious event is being observed this year from October 20 to October 24 with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm.

There is also a great story about this festival- According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma granted one wish to the demon Mahishasura, and after receiving he caused destruction all over heaven So, all the gods gathered and worshipped Goddess Adi Shakti to defeat the demon and bring peace to the heaven. So, these days are celebrated as the symbol of victory over evil. You can enjoy these days with a lot of dance, Garba, puja and sweets. When you are celebrating Durga Puja with your loved ones, make it special and beautiful. You can also make your family’s Durga puja extra special with your loved messages and greetings.

Celebrate this auspicious occasion by sending these beautiful wishes to your loved ones. So, here we have curated a list of special messages for all of you to send on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms – Check out the messages below:

DURGA PUJA 2023 WISHES AND MESSAGES FOR YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Happy Durga Puja! Wish you and your family great success and courage in life. May Maa Durga’s love surround you all year long and shield your family from any harm! Happy Durga Puja! Maa Durga arrives on Shasthi, let’s welcome her with full love and care. Maa Durga is coming and she is going to bring a lot of blessings! Happy Durga puja! Wishing you and your family a Happy Durga Puja! We wish that Maa Durga’s blessing will always be upon your family and friends. Jai Maa Durga! Here’s wishing you and your family good health, wealth and happiness on the auspicious tie of Durga Puja. Let us gather together and celebrate Durga Puja with high spirits. Accept my sincere wishes for the Durga Puja Today! happy Durga Puja 2023. May the goddess Durga remove all obstacles in your path and lead t you into a prosperous life. Shubo Puja! Have a lovely and memorable puja! On this Durga puja, may Maa Durga bless you with your choicest blessings. Warm greetings coming your way on Durga Puja. Stay safe and have fun with your family. Pray to Goddess Durga to protect and guide you in the toughest situation of life.





