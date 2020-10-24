Also known as Vijayadashmi, Dussehra is an auspicious occasion for Hindus. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Navratri and it marks the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is celebrated on the Dasmi Tithi of Ashwin in Shukla Paksha. Also Read - Happy Dussehra 2020: Eat These 5 Food Items on Vijayadashmi to Bring Good Luck

It is believed that on Dussehra two important events took place. Goddess Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura and Lord Ram defeated Raavana. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 25th. Dashmi Thithi will begin at 07:41 AM and will end on October 26th at 09:00 AM, according to Drikpanchang. Also, the Puja Timings will be from 01-12 PM to 03:27 PM. Also Read - Kullu Dussehra 2020: No Folk Dance, New Rules for Rath Yatra Issued Fearing Another COVID Outbreak

History of Dussehra

According to Ramayana, Ravana was a demon king of Lanka, a territory to the south of India who desired Lord Rama’s wife Sita. Ravana kidnapped Sita and took her to his kingdom Lanka where he held her captive. Lord Rama travelled to Lanka with an army of monkeys and with the support of his brother Lakshman and Lord Hanuman. He killed Ravana on the tenth day of the battle. The first nine days are celebrated as Navratri and the tenth day is celebrated as Dussehra when Ravana was killed. The Navratri festival is concluded by burning huge and gigantic effigies of the demon Ravana. The killing of Ravana signifies the triumph of good over evil. Also Read - Ganga Dussehra 2020: Know Date, Time, Significance, Aarti, WhatsApp Messages in Hindi

In another mythology that is prevalent in the eastern and northern states of India, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on the 10th day of a long battle to bring peace to Earth. The day is observed as Vijayadashmi meaning the ‘victory that was attained on the tenth day’. Each of the preceding nine days of Vijayadashami is dedicated to a specific powerful manifestation of Goddess Durga.

How to Celebrate Dussehra

People in northern and western parts of the region fast while worshipping the nine forms of the Goddess. The eastern and north-eastern parts of India do not fast during Durga Puja as it is a time to celebrate and that’s why they enjoy the festival with much pomp and fervour. Goddess Durga is worshipped for five days in eastern and northeastern parts of the country and on the tenth day, the idol is immersed in water bodies marking the end of festivities.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami or even Bijoya (as Bengalis call it) is one of the most popular and fervently celebrated festivals in India. People play Dandiya and Garba during the nine days of Navratri while praying to the Goddess. Dussehra and Vijayadashami both celebrate the victory of good over evil and signify a man’s need to overcome fear, greed, and negative thinking and move towards positive thoughts and deeds.