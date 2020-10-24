Dussehra is an auspicious occasion for everyone in India. People observe this festival with great fervour. On the 10th day of Navratri, Dussehra is celebrated by setting the Ravana’s effigies ablaze at night. It is also an age-old tradition to eat sweets on the day as having certain delicacies on Dussehra is considered lucky. Dussehra marks the end of Navratri and the victory of good over evil. On this day, we wish happiness, prosperity, and good health to our friends and family. On this Dussehra, you can keep a few messages and quotes handy to send to your dear ones. Also Read - Dussehra 2020: Date, Puja Mahurat, History, Significance And How to Celebrate

Wishes, Messages, And WhatsApp Forwards to Send on Dussehra

May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and remove all the evils from your life. Happy Dussehra 2020! Also Read - Happy Dussehra 2020: Eat These 5 Food Items on Vijayadashmi to Bring Good Luck

May Lord Ram bless all with success on this auspicious day of Dussehra. May you fulfill all your dreams. Happy Dussehra to you and your family! Also Read - Kullu Dussehra 2020: No Folk Dance, New Rules for Rath Yatra Issued Fearing Another COVID Outbreak

Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful day. Happy Dussehra 2020!

On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

May good always triumph over evil. May Lord Ram bless you with wisdom. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Learn to praise, not to envy. Have a blessed Dussehra 2020!

May Lord Ram shower all his blessings on you. Have a happy Dussehra!

On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra 2020!

Quotes to Share on Dussehra

“I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.”- Charles Dickens

“Don’t kill, but conquer the Ravana in you.”- Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”- Nelson Mandela

“Good must triumph over evil. It usually does in life and in any case it’s bad for young people to believe it doesn’t.”- Barbara Cartland

“Shooting arrows at the multiple heads never kills the problem, one head replaces another, killing it will take just one focused shot at the heart of the problem.”- Shahenshah Hafeez Khan

“There is no denying that there is evil in this world but the light will always conquer the darkness.”- Idowu Koyenikan

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“The important thing is to teach a child that good can always triumph over evil.”- Walt Disney

“As a parent, I want my kids to have an optimistic outlook, and one that has hope, and that makes sense, where good does triumph over evil and it’s not cynical, and it’s not snarky.”- Dee Bradley Baker

“Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.”- Ken Poirot