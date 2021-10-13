Dusshera also known as Vijayadashami is just around the corner. Among all the eminent festivals, Dussehra is one among them. Dussehra marks the end of nine days of Navratri festivity also known as Durga Puja.Also Read - Rare Calf Born With 2 Heads & 3 Eyes in Odisha's Nabrangpur, People Worship it As Maa Durga's Avatar | Watch

It is believed that on the day of Dusshera, Lord Rama defeated Ravana and his army after a long tedious battle. This battle holds significance as goodness and truth prevailed over evil and corruption. For this reason, Vijaya Dashami is also known for the day of victory. Not just this,

Dusshera also marks the day when Goddess Durga defeated demon Mahishasura and the army. She emerged victorious after killing the buffalo demon who had created havoc.

Dussehra 2021: Date and Timing

As stated in Drik Panchang, Dashami tithi or Dusshera begins from 06:52 PM on 14 October 2021 and ends at 06:02 on 15 October 2021.

Dussehra 2021: History and Significance

The festival reiterates the concept of good winning over evil, always. On the 10th day, Goddess Durga had killed the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. This is the reason why she is known as Mahishasuramardini, slayer of Mahishasur. Their fierce battle was brought to an on Vijayadashami. On this day, kanya pujan is also celebrated. Young girls are worshipped as nine different forms of Goddess Durga.

On Dusshera, Lord Rama achieved victory over Ravana. Lord Rama is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It was on the 10th day of Vijayadashami when Lord Rama defeated the 10 headed Ravana. To achieve success, Lord Rama brought together a team that also included his younger brother Lakshman and Hanuman, his devout.

Dussehra 2021: Celebrations

On Vijayadashami, idols of Goddess Durga and her kids – Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi – are immersed. They bid adieu to Goddess Durga with a heavy heart and part ways with anticipation of meeting next year.

On Vijayadashmi or the last day of Navratri and Durga puja, Ramlila is organised in different parts of the country. On this day, a brief story of Ramayana is depicted. A brief story on the lives of Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Ravana, is acted out. On Dussehra, effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkarn and Meghnad are set on fire. This symbolises the victor of good over evil.