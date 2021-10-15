Dussehra 2021: On October 15, Hindus across India will celebrate Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashmi. The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Navratri and it marks the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is celebrated on the Dasmi Tithi of Ashwin in Shukla Paksha.Also Read - Kajol Looks Absolutely Stunning in White Saree And Perfect Chandbalis as She Wishes Fans 'Happy Dussehra'

It is believed that on the day of Dusshera, Lord Rama defeated Ravana and his army after a long tedious battle. This battle holds significance as goodness and truth prevailed over evil and corruption. For this reason, Vijaya Dashami is also known for the day of victory.

On this day, we wish happiness, prosperity, and good health to our friends and family. On this Dussehra, you can keep a few messages and quotes handy to send to your dear ones.

We have collated best wishes, greetings that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra.

This is the day that reminds us that in the end, goodness triumphs and evil comes to an end. Happy Dussehra!

May your worries burn with Ravana’s effigy. May you be happy and always feel fulfilled. Happy Dussehra!

May all the obstacles and troubles in your path disappear this Dussehra. Greetings on this auspicious festival.

May Lord Rama shower his finest blessings on you and your family. Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra!

Let your anger burn away today, just like the effigy of Ravana. Have an amazing Dussehra!

May this Dussehra bring a whole lot of prosperity, joy, and success for you. Best wishes for all that you do!

Let the joy of this festival embrace you and your family on the occasion of Dussehra!

Spread joy and happiness by conquering all the negativity within you. A very Happy and Blessed Dussehra to you and your family!

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra!

When you witness the burning effigy of Ravana, remember that all your worries and anxieties will burn with it and pave the way for happiness and excitement in your life and those around you. A very Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

Here’s wishing you a very happy Dussehra!