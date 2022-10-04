Dussehra 2022: Dussehra also called Vijayadashmi, is an auspicious Hindu festival. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over the ten headed demon Ravan, who abducted Lord Ram’s wife Sita. Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin which usually corresponds to September or October in the popular Gregorian calendar. This year Dussehra will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.Also Read - Ayodhya: Man Playing Ravan Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Ramlila, Dies On Stage

The word 'Dussehra' signifies the meaning of the festival itself. The word is formed from two words- Dus and Ahara. Another meaning comes from the mythology of the festival where 'Dus' symbolizes the ten heads of Ravana or bad evil and 'hara' means to defeat or removal. In northern states, Dussehra is celebrated in the honour of Lord Rama who was an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Dussehra is also celebrated as Vijayadashami and also signifies the killing of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga on the tenth day of Navratri.

DATE AND TIMINGS OF DUSSEHRA 2022

According to the Drik Panchang, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 5. The Dashami tithi begins at 02:20 PM on October 04, 2022 and ends at 12:00 PM on October 05, 2022. Shravana Nakshatra lasts from 10:51 PM on October 4th, 2022 to 09:15 PM on October 5th, 2022.

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OF DUSSEHRA 2022

The term ‘Dussehra’ is more common in North Indian States, while Vijayadashami has its significance in West Bengal. According to Hindu Mythology, Ravana was a demon king of Sri Lanka, who desired Lord Rama’s wife. Ravana kidnapped Sita and took her to his kingdom Lanka where he held her hostage. Lord Rama travelled to Lanka with his brother Lakshman and Lord Hanuman, he killed Ravana on the tenth day of the battle, The first 9 days are celebrated as Navratri and the tenth day when Ravana is killed Dussehra is celebrated. Hence, the killing of Ravana signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami or even Bijoya (as Bengalis call it) is one of the most popular festivals in India. People celebrate this occasion by playing dandiya, garba during these nine days of festival. Also, Ram Leela is organised in societies where the play depicts all history and story of Lord Rama and how he demolished the most powerful King Ravana. Hence to justify, good always wins over evil and signifies that man should overcome fear and negative thinking to move towards postive outlook.