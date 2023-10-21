Home

Festivals Events

Dussehra 2023: Know History, Significance And Types of Celebration Across India

Dussehra 2023: Know History, Significance And Types of Celebration Across India

Dussehra underlines the victory of good over evil. Here is all you need to know about this auspicious festival and why do we really celebrate it?

Dussehra 2023: The tenth day of Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi. This is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. This is the day when Lord Ram won the battle against the Ravana. Dussehra underlines the idea of victory of good over evil. On this day effigies of Ravana are burnt symbolising that truth and the good in everything always prevails. Ramleelas are organised in different cities that culminate on the day of Dussehra.

Trending Now

It is usually celebrated on the Dashmi Tithi of Ashwin in Shukla Paksha. This year it will fall on 24 October, Tuesday.

You may like to read

DUSSEHRA 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

The name of this festival Dusshera originates from Sanskrit where Dasha means ten and Hara stands for Hara. It was the day when lord ram killed the demon Ravan. Dussehra also considered the beginning of the full-fledged festival. After hearing the word the Dussehra – a lot of memories flash out – our childhood memories, the carnival, pandals, ravan dahan, sweets, and lots of fireworks. Often, carnivals and fairs are put up across the country.

According to Hindu mythology, Ravana is a demon king who kidnapped Lord Rama’s wife Mata Sita. To rescue her wife, Lord Rama traveled to Lanka along with his brothers Lakshman and Lord Hanuman and killed Ravana on the tenth day of battle.

On the other side, this day commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura and it is celebrated as Vijaydashmi.

DUSSEHRA 2023: DATE AND TIME

Dashmi Tithi Begins : October 23- 05.44 PM

Dahsami Tithi Ends: October 24- 03.14 PM

Aparahna Puja Time: October 24- 12.40 PM to 02.59 PM

Vijay Muhurat : October 24- 01.26 PM to 02.12 PM

Ritual for Dusshera

During Dussehra, people offer prayers to Lord Rama and other deities. They also perform ravan dahan and install pandals decorated with flowers and lights. In Hindu culture, the rituals of Dussehra will be performed on Aparahan time. Some people mix rice, yogurt, and vermilion together and apply tilak to their family members, and seek Goddess Durga and Lord Ram’s blessings.

DUSSEHRA CELEBRATION ACROSS INDIA

North India: People represent Ramleela during these nine days, where they showcase the entire story of the epic Ramayana. The show culminates on the tenth day when effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad. A huge crown participates in this Ravan Dahan and celebrates the victory of good over evil.

People represent Ramleela during these nine days, where they showcase the entire story of the epic Ramayana. The show culminates on the tenth day when effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad. A huge crown participates in this Ravan Dahan and celebrates the victory of good over evil. Andhra Pradesh: On the auspicious day of Dussehra, people honour their elders by offering them shami tree leaves. Many people also take part in the boat festival which is popularly known as Theppotsvam.

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, people honour their elders by offering them shami tree leaves. Many people also take part in the boat festival which is popularly known as Theppotsvam. West Bengal: On the tenth day, people offer sindoor to Maa Durga and worship her.

On the tenth day, people offer sindoor to Maa Durga and worship her. Kerala: This day is celebrated as Vidhyarambham day in which little children learn to write their names.

During this festival, don’t forget to enjoy Ramleela, actors play different roles from Ramyana and represent the whole Ramayana story to the audience. This is an interesting way to give knowledge to the younger generations and connect them to our cultural roots. The tenth day is to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over the demon Ravana. On this day, several actors costume as lord Ram and go from place to place and perform Ravan Dahan. It was a mind-blowing experience to see these.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES