The world is celebrating Earth Rotation day today. We all are aware of Earth rotation phenomena; the planet takes 24-hours to rotate on its axis. Did you know that the speed of the earth’s rotation changes on day to day basis and sometimes year to year basis? January 8 is marked to celebrate this day as on this day the first demonstration was showcased many years ago. Also Read - Christmas 2020 Gifting Ideas: Send Love to Your Dear Ones With These Amazing And Easy Gifting Techniques

History of Earth Rotation Day Also Read - Merry Christmas 2020: Whatsapp Messages, Quotes, And Wishes to Share on Xmas With Your Family And Friends

This day is celebrated worldwide to honour French physicist Leon Foucalt’s demonstration of Earth and how it rotates to the public in 1851. Leon suspended a lead-filled brass ball from the top of the Panthéon in Paris. This device, now known as the Foucault Pendulum, showed that the plane of the swing of the pendulum rotated relative to the Earth’s own rotation, as per daysoftheyear.com. Also Read - Scientists Detect First Potential Radio Signal From Exoplanet in Different Solar System

The Foucault Pendulum’s can now be found in many science museums across the world. Although the Earth rotates every day, this day is marked as Earth Rotation Day because of the relevance. Science, astronomy lovers honour Leon Foucalt today.

Interesting facts

Did you know that Earth is spinning faster than it has in 50 years? As per reports, time is passing quicker now than at any point in the last half-century and since 2020, a full day has been taking less than the normal 24 hours. As a result, the days are on average about 0.5 seconds shorter than 24 hours. According to a Daily Mail report, July 19, 2020, was the shortest day since scientists began keeping records in the 1960s–1.4602 milliseconds shorter than the full 24 hours.