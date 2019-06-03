The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning a new month begins with the sighting of the moon on 29th of every month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th of Ramadan, that month completes 30 days. The citizens of Saudi Arabia are gearing up to sight and report the crescent moon of Eid on June 3rd evening as per the recent announcement by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia.

Muslims in Saudi Arabi and around the world are observing dawn-to-dusk fast in the month of Ramadan or Ramzan and are keen to know the date for Chand Raat and Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr 2018. Those in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will look for the crescent moon of Shawwal on June 2, which will be 29th of Ramadan, called the Chand Raat and will mark the beginning of Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the Kingdom.

Calling out to the Muslims, the Supreme Court signaled them to look for the crescent moon on Monday evening so as to confirm the conclusion of the holy month of fasting. According to the court’s order, the first person to sight the moon, with the naked eye or through the binoculars, should inform the nearest court. The statement came in the wake of the countdown to Eid which is expected to be on June 4 or June 5.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Labour and Social Development, employees in the KSA, belonging to the private sectors, are entitled to a 4-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar followed by the West, the Islamic calendar is lunar that is, based on the moon. Since lunar months are shorter than solar months, Muslims holy month of Ramadan, which takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic year, occurs approximately 11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted and hence, varying from country to country by about a day.