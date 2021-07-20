Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This year, it will be celebrated on July 21 in India and Saudi Arabia it is being celebrated on July 20. The festival across the globe is celebrated with much fanfare by the Muslims. For believers, people will be wishing their friends, family and acquaintances as this is the most auspicious festival of Islam.Also Read - Eid-al-Adha 2021: Here Are Sumptuous Recipes to Devour This Bakrid

This festival is the second most important festival of Muslims as the day marks a sacrifice of cattle – goat, sheep, camel, buffalo in whatever number a person can afford. This day is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

In 2021, celebrations will be different all across the world due to the threat of coronavirus and communal Eid prayers or celebratory meals with extended families might not happen. Therefore, we have shared a list of Eid-ul-Adha/ Eid-al-Adha 2021 messages, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes to wish your loved ones Eid Mubarak who are away from you.

May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid ul Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah grant you and your family peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you the heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!

Here’s wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid ul Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!

Some things remain unuttered, Some feelings remain deep in the mind, Some memories are silent, Just this single day makes us to all forget happy Eid Ul Adha.

Eid al-Adha is eid of sacrifice, and commitment to Allah’s orders, May Allah bless us with the same in all circles of life, and help all amongst us, who are helpless, worried, and waiting for his Rehmat, Ameen.

Have a joy Bakra Eid with full of sparkling light to brighten your life. Heartfelt wishes on “the Festival of Sacrifice”! Eid ul-Adha Mubakar