Eid al-Adha 2022: Best Wishes, Facebook Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Eid al-Adha 2022: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al-Adha also known as Bakra Eid is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and great enthusiasm. Known as the feast of sacrifice, the festival falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This year, it will begin on July 9 and end on July 10. This festival is the second most important festival of Muslims as the day marks a sacrifice of cattle – goat, sheep, camel, buffalo in whatever number a person can afford.Also Read - Pakistan Fighting For Kashmir Cause at Every Forum: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Eid al-Adha is a prime festival for the Muslim community and is celebrated for three days globally. It honours the willingness of Prophet Abraham who, when asked by God to sacrifice a thing dearest to him, readily agreed to sacrifice his son, Ismail, according to Islamic, Christian, and Jewish texts. Pleased with the readiness of Abraham and the courage and faith of Ismail, God replaced the boy with a ram which was then sacrificed by a blindfolded Prophet Abraham. In honour of the divine incident, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for three days. The festival of Bakr Eid marks the sacrifice of Abraham. God had provided a male goat to Abraham to sacrifice, as a substitute for his son. As per God’s instructions, the male goat was then divided into 3 spares. The poor were offered one-third of the share and another portion was given to friends and families. The residual one-third portion was retained by the family of Abraham. Also Read - Eid al-Adha 2019: Best Bakr Eid Mubarak SMS Messages, WhatsApp, GIF, Facebook Quotes to Wish Your Loved Ones

