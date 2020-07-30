It is that time of the year again when our Muslim brethren mark one of the two major Islamic holy days. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid as it is called in India, is celebrated as a ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ worldwide. As per the Islamic lunar calendar, it falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and lasts for four days. The dates do vary year to year and places to places, as in it depends on the sighting of the Moon. Also Read - Eid al-Adha 2019: Traditional Mutton Recipes You Need to Make

Where Eid al-Adha is concerned, it is the second major holiday of Muslims with the other being Eid al-Fitr. The former is marked at the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage, and the latter marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Date And Time:

As per the date announced by Saudi Arabia, Bakrid will be celebrated all over the world on July 31, however, in India it will be held on August 1. The difference in the dates is because in India, the Moon was not sighted on the night of July 21.

History of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid:

The day is marked as a commemoration of Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to sacrifice his son after he received a command from God. Ibrahim kept having a dream about sacrificing his son Ismael, and knew that it was a command from God. When he told his son about it, the latter told him to do what he has been ordered. As Ibrahim made preparations to sacrifice his son, the devil tried to dissuade him from carrying out God’s command. Ibrahim drove the devil away by throwing stones at him, which is what is practiced today during Hajj and is known as ‘Stoning of the Devil’.

Seeing that Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice what was most precious to him, God stopped him just as he was about to kill Ismael. In Ismael’s place a ram was sent from heaven to be offered as sacrifice.

Significance of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid:

The day is important as it is not about shedding of blood just to satisfy God, but sacrificing something that one truly loves the most. In this day and age, the sacrifice involves either offering up a cow, camel, goat, sheep, or ram that has been lovingly reared and fed with the animal offered depending on the region. The meat from the sacrificed animal is usually divided into three parts and is given to the poor and needy, family, and relatives and friends.