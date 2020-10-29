Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2020: Today, marks the birth anniversary of the last Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad. Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated by Muslims from the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. The festival is also called Nabid and Mawlid colloquially. The festivities start one day prior to the festival and end on the following day. Several places across the country are lit including streets, mosques, shrines, and residential areas, with colorful lights. Also Read - Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2019: India Date, Significance And Celebration of Mawlid al-Nabi, The Prophet’s Birthday

The festival is observed in the holy month of Rabi’ al-awwal, Eid-e-Milad is celebrated by people with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Eid-e-Milad varies between the two branches of Islam-Sunnies and Shia Muslims. For Sunnis, the day is said to fall on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar called Rabi’ al-aawal. But Shias believe that Prophet Muhammad was actually born on the 17th day of the month. Also Read - President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi Greet Nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi; Read to Know More About Festival

Date: This year, Eid-e-Milad will be observed on October 29 in Saudi Arabia while people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other parts of the subcontinent region will celebrate it on October 30. Also Read - Eid-e-Milad 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind Extend Wishes on Mawlid, Prophet Mohammad's Birthday

Here are wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your loved ones.

-May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success.

-May your home be filled with happiness and joy on the day of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi

-May the blessings of Allah fill your life with bliss and bring happiness to your heart and home

-May your prayers accept by Allah! Happy Eid-E-Milad

-On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the Prophet’s birthday, my best wishes to you, dear friend.

-On this festival of eid ask Allah for forgiveness. Leave all your follies behind and embark on a new successful journey. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi

-May the noor of this month illuminate ur heart

-My heartiest wishes you and your family on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi – the auspicious day on which Prophet Mohammad made his descent on earth

-Sending you and your family warm wishes and blessing on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

-As you offer your sacrifices,

I wish that Allah showers

his divine blessings and

fulfills all your dreams on Eid and always

-He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

-May Allah’s blessings and His divine grace be with you! May you embrace all with an open-heart and inspire with an impressive attitude. Happy Eid Milad Un Nabi 2020!

-May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your every pore. Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

-Eid is a festival of joy and warmth. Pray to Allah for the long life of your friends and family. May you have a Prosperous Eid Milad Un Nabi

-Whoever fears Allah, Allah will find a way out for him and He will provide for him from sources that he could never have imagined. Quran 65:2-3

-Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant. – The Holy Quran 7:199

-It is You we worship, and You we ask for help. – The Holy Quran 1:5

-Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord. – The Holy Quran 18:110

-O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you. – The Holy Quran 2:208

-Shall I not tell you who will be forbidden from fire? It will be forbidden for every gentle, soft-hearted and kind person. – Prophet Muhammad

-It is better to sit alone than in company with the bad, and it is better still to sit with the good than alone. It is better to speak to a seeker of knowledge than to remain silent, but silence is better than idle words. – Prophet Muhammad

-Allah will cover up on the day of resurrection the defects (faults) of the one who covers up the faults of the others in this world. – Prophet Muhammad

We wish a Happy Eid-e-Milad un Nabi, hope you will celebrate and strengthen the bond of love with your loved ones!